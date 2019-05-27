Technology News

Fake News Spreads Unabated on Social Media After Lok Sabha Polls, Claims Fact-Checking Platform

Fact checker says spread of fake news reached an "all-time high" in the run up to the 2019 general election.

By | Updated: 27 May 2019 11:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fake News Spreads Unabated on Social Media After Lok Sabha Polls, Claims Fact-Checking Platform

Posts containing fake news continued to flourish on social media platforms after the end of the Lok Sabha elections that saw the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returning to power with a massive win.

Celebrations followed the results that pave the way for Modi to become the Prime Minister of the country for the second consecutive term. Some distributed ladoos to celebrate the victory. A few others spread fake news.

A post claiming that "Welcome Modi Ji" has been written on all the city buses of London soon started doing the rounds on social media platforms.

The claims were found to be fake by fact-checking platform BOOM. The images used for the posts originated in 2015, when a bus named "Modi Express" was launched by the Indians living in the UK, the fact checkers found.

Some even circulated a video on Facebook that claimed that a Gujarati man got so elated with Modi's re-election that he showered cash on people in Milton, Canada. The caption that accompanied the video claimed that the man made a lot of profit after the share market responded positively to Modi's re-election.

BOOM traced the viral video to the Instagram account of a Detroit, US-based man. It found that the video, originally shot in New York, was uploaded much before the election results in India were declared and it had nothing to do with the celebration of BJP's victory.

On May 23, the day the results of the Lok Sabha polls were declared, a video that showed Modi with his mother went viral on Facebook. While social media users claimed that the video was shot after BJP's landslide victory in the elections, fact checking website Alt News traced the video to 2014.

BOOM also found that following the victory of the BJP, a quote that was falsely attributed to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the past resurfaced on WhatsApp.

"I would leave India if Modi becomes the PM of this country," the actor was falsely quoted as saying in the post that demanded that the actor should now "apologise or leave the country as PM Modi is back".

BOOM traced the quote to a fake tweet and fake news report that celebrated the 2018 April Fool's Day with the false information.

These posts, however, are only the tip of the iceberg. Many more fake posts are doing the rounds on social media with some even falsely claiming that six lakh votes polled in favour of Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Kerala's Wayanad mysteriously disappeared from the records.

According to BOOM Founder Govindraj Ethiraj, the spread of fake news reached an "all-time high" in the run up to the 2019 general election.

The flow of fake news after the election results suggests that the tide of misinformation on social media is unlikely to stop any time soon.

"The biggest challenge to fighting fake new is that over 300 million of the 550 million smartphone and broadband users in the country are low on literacy and digital literacy and are especially gullible," leading tech policy and media consultant Prasanto K. Roy earlier told IANS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Facebook, Google, BJP
Computex 2019: AMD Radeon RX5000 'Navi' GPU Series, New CPUs Including 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X Announced
Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Feature Dual-Band GPS, New Leaks Reveal Key Specifications, Gradient Blue Variant
Honor Smartphones
Fake News Spreads Unabated on Social Media After Lok Sabha Polls, Claims Fact-Checking Platform
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20, K20 Pro to Support Dual-Band GPS, New Colour Surfaces Online
  2. Redmi K20 Pro Price, Redmi K20 Render Leaked Ahead of May 28 Launch
  3. All the Smartphones That Became More Affordable This Month
  4. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone to Launch in India Today
  5. Game of Thrones Season 8 Documentary Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  6. PayPal Makes It Easier to Authorise Payments on Android Devices in India
  7. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  8. AMD Unveils Radeon RX5000 GPU Series, New CPUs Including 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X
  9. MacBook Pro 2019 Teardown Shows Changes in 'New' Butterfly Keyboards
  10. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 in India?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.