Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook's Sandberg Uses Investor Meeting to Urge Gender Equality

 
, 01 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook's Sandberg Uses Investor Meeting to Urge Gender Equality

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg brought her message about workplace gender equality to a typically male domain on Wednesday, urging attendees at an investor conference to improve mentoring of junior female colleagues.

Sandberg, the No. 2 executive at the world's largest social media network, took a break from answering questions about privacy and Facebook's role in elections to address what she called an important moment for women given recent scandals over sexual harassment.

"Go back and be loud and clear, especially if you are a male, that you are committed to mentoring women. It will make a huge difference," Sandberg said at the Morgan Stanley 2018 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Sandberg, 48, published a memoir about female empowerment, "Lean In," in 2013. It became a bestseller and ignited debate over women's opportunities in the professional world.

It was not immediately clear how the audience reacted. Morgan Stanley barred media from the conference, although it allowed Facebook to broadcast audio on an investor website.

Sandberg, near the close of her appearance, said she wanted to use the remaining time to address a topic no one had asked about. "Investors, you guys have a lot of power," she said.

She cited survey research that said nearly half of male managers feared meetings with junior female colleagues, even as they accepted meetings with male colleagues. The result is unequal, she said.

If managers "don't feel comfortable having dinner with women, then they shouldn't have dinner with men," Sandberg said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

For the latest smartphone launches by Samsung, Nokia, Sony, Asus, and other MWC 2018 announcements, visit our MWC hub.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Social
With Experience Stores, Xiaomi Wants You to Decide What Products It Should Launch in India
Airtel's Rs. 995 Prepaid Pack Competes With Jio's 'Truly Unlimited' Voice Calls, Offers 1GB Data per Month
Facebook's Sandberg Uses Investor Meeting to Urge Gender Equality
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Jio Phone
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Set to Launch In India at These Prices
  2. OnePlus 6 Leaked Images Show iPhone X-Like Notch
  3. Reliance Big TV Offers HD Channels Effectively Free for 1 Year
  4. WhatsApp's New Method to Help Reduce Spam Spotted in Testing
  5. BSNL Offers 30GB Data, Unlimited Calls, Free Roaming at Rs. 399
  6. Airtel Rs. 995 Pack Offers Unlimited Voice Calls Without FUP for 180 Days
  7. Xiaomi Wants You to Decide What Products It Should Launch in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ India Launch Set for March 6
  9. TRAI Asks Aircel to Generate UPC to Facilitate Mobile Number Portability
  10. Amazon Music Finally Comes to India, No Longer Restricted to Echo Buyers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.