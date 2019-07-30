Technology News
loading

Facebook's Like Button Makes Websites Liable, Top EU Court Rules

The court weighed in on a dispute after an online fashion retailer was accused of violating EU law by embedding a Like plugin.

By | Updated: 30 July 2019 12:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook's Like Button Makes Websites Liable, Top EU Court Rules

Facebook's "Like" button makes third-party websites responsible for processing people's data under the European Union's privacy rules, according to the EU's top court.

The EU Court of Justice weighed in on a dispute after an online fashion retailer was accused of violating EU law by embedding a Like plugin, which a local consumer association said allowed the social media company to collect data on the site's users.

The owner of a website can be held jointly responsible for "the collection and transmission to Facebook of the personal data of visitors to its website," the Luxembourg-based court said in a ruling on Monday. "By contrast, that operator is not, in principle, a controller in respect of the subsequent processing of those data carried out by Facebook alone." The decision can't be appealed.

The case has been closely watched by privacy lawyers who say many companies are unaware of the potential risks of being held jointly liable with tech giants such as Facebook for data they share with them by embedding a social plugin on their website. Belgium's data protection regulator said last year a ruling making websites jointly liable could have "serious repercussions" for website operators.

The case dates back to before the EU enacted much stricter privacy rules with its General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. Still, the concept of two companies being seen as joint controllers for data protection reasons, remains relevant in the new rules, said Tom De Cordier, a technology and data protection lawyer at CMS DeBacker in Brussels.

He said there's a high likelihood that big organizations use such technology that tracks users' data in some form on their websites.

"The impact will be that if something goes wrong on the data collection side, you may be on the hook as much as Facebook is," he said.

"If the court takes a fairly broad interpretation of the concept of joint controllership, the risk exposure for companies becomes much bigger," said De Cordier by phone before the ruling was known. "The level of awareness of this risk is still very low."

© 2019 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, EU, GDPR
Microsoft Acquires Data Privacy, Governance Service BlueTalon
Honor Smartphones
Facebook's Like Button Makes Websites Liable, Top EU Court Rules
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  2. Google Pixel 4 Confirmed to Feature Face Unlock, Motion Sense Gestures
  3. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Online Store Today
  4. Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and More to Be Discounted During Realme Sale
  5. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 1,188 Prepaid Pack Offers Unlimited Calls for 345 Days
  7. All You Need to Know About eFootball PES 2020 Demo
  8. Vivo Z5 Reportedly Showcased in Hands-on Images Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro Now on Open Sale in India
  10. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s Red, Green Colour Variants Leaked, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G 3C Listing Tips 25W Charging Support
  2. Capital One Bank Targeted in Massive Data Breach
  3. Realme Calling Beta Testers for Mysterious Project X, Could Be Realme OS
  4. Facebook's Like Button Makes Websites Liable, Top EU Court Rules
  5. Microsoft Acquires Data Privacy, Governance Service BlueTalon
  6. PUBG Mobile Lite Becomes Top Free Game in Google Play in India
  7. Xiaomi Continues to Lead Indian Smartphone Market, While Vivo Sees Strong Growth: Canalys
  8. Qualcomm, Tencent Agree to Collaborate on Gaming Devices, 5G
  9. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  10. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Confirmed, Will Allow Same Account to Run on Many Devices: WABetaInfo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.