Facebook's Internal Conversations, Memos Leaked Online: Report

, 23 February 2019
Internal conversation between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other company executives were leaked online that contained a highly confidential 2012 memo detailing several policy matters.

"About 60 pages of unredacted exhibits from a lawsuit between Facebook and Six4Three, an app developer, were posted anonymously on GitHub," the Guardian reported on Friday.

The leaked emails appear to have been referring to a privacy breach for Facebook where a third-party app almost disclosed the company's financial results ahead of schedule. Internal conversations amongst the executives about the subject also found their way to the Web.

"These selective leaks came from a lawsuit where Six4Three, the creators of an app known as Pikinis, hoped to force Facebook to share information on friends of the app's users. These documents have been sealed by a Californian court so we're not able to discuss them in detail," the report quoted a Facebook spokesperson as saying.

Another exposed confidential document appears to be a July 2012 eight-page memo from Facebook's then Vice President of global public policy, Marne Levine, discussing plans for data collection on Android devices.

Levine's exposed memo shows detailed efforts by Facebook executives and employees to curry favor with politicians from around the world and it also highlights a meeting between a Facebook staffer and the head of California's eCrime unit to discuss then-California attorney general Kamala Harris's office of privacy protection, the report added.

"Like the other documents that were cherry-picked and released in violation of a court order last year, these by design tell one side of a story and omit important context," the Facebook spokesperson added.

