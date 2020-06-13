Technology News
Facebook's Giphy Deal Draws UK Competition Watchdog's Attention

Facebook is now pausing the planned Giphy integration with Instagram, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 June 2020 11:20 IST
Facebook bought Giphy in May to integrate it with Instagram

Highlights
  • Facebook claimed 50 percent of Giphy's traffic comes from its apps
  • Competition and Markets Authority began its investigation on Friday
  • Giphy sought to quell some of the concerns in a statement

Facebook's acquisition of popular GIF website Giphy is being scrutinised by the United Kingdom's competition watchdog for possibly reducing competition.

The parent of messaging app WhatsApp bought Giphy, a popular website for making and sharing animated images, or GIFs, in May to integrate it with its rapidly growing photo-sharing app, Instagram.

"We are prepared to show regulators that this acquisition is positive for consumers, developers, and content creators alike," the company said in a statement on Friday.

According to Facebook, 50 percent of Giphy's traffic comes from Facebook's apps, with half of that coming from Instagram.

While a formal probe is yet to begin, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) earlier this week served Facebook with an initial enforcement order and on Friday began the first stage of an investigation, inviting comments on the transaction from any interested party.

Giphy sought to quell some of the concerns in a statement. "Everyone will continue to have the same access to Giphy. We look forward to demonstrating how this partnership is a win for our users, partners, and content creators," it said.

The deal, pegged at around $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,038 crores) by news website Axios, came through as Facebook was already under scrutiny over antitrust concerns, and the company is now taking fire for its decision to not challenge inflammatory posts by US President Donald Trump.

Some advocacy groups had already raised concerns when the deal was announced and Facebook had then said that Giphy's integrations with other social platforms like Twitter, Snapchat, and ByteDance's TikTok would not change.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

