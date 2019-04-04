Technology News

Facebook's Ads System Leans on Stereotypes for Housing, Job Ads: Study

, 04 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook's Ads System Leans on Stereotypes for Housing, Job Ads: Study

Facebook Inc directs advertising to audiences in ways that could promote racial and gender discrimination, a new study showed, adding to allegations that prompted the US government to sue the world's largest social media company last week.

Facebook's algorithms, which match marketing messages with viewers, leans on stereotypes when it comes to housing and jobs, according to the study by researchers from Northeastern University, University of Southern California and advocacy group Upturn. The study was posted on arXiv, an online forum for research awaiting peer review, on Wednesday.

"Ad platforms themselves can shape access to information about important life opportunities in ways that might present a challenge to equal opportunity goals," said the group, whose university researchers have done separate studies on online ad systems.

Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne responded in statement that the company recognises it must do more, and said the findings would be included in ongoing discussions about changing its ads system.

"We've been looking at our ad delivery system and have engaged industry leaders, academics, and civil rights experts on this very topic – and we're exploring more changes," he said.

The researchers advertised lumber job ads on Facebook and found that the algorithms delivered the postings to mostly white men, while secretary positions mostly went to black women. That held true even when lumber ads pictured black people, and the secretarial jobs white people.

The Facebook study also found that ads about homes for sale in North Carolina reached a mostly white audience while rental ads went to a mostly black one.

Facebook does not provide race data, according to the researchers, but they inferred it by linking general audience details to voter registration data.

Though the pictures of people in the job ads did not appear to affect the audience makeup, the photos used did appear to be a factor for Facebook's algorithm in other cases.

Showing a football or soldiers versus a flower or paint set led to a mostly male audience for an otherwise identical ad unrelated to jobs, the researchers found.

The Trump administration sued Facebook last Thursday, accusing it of selling targeted advertising that discriminated on the basis of race, in violation of the US Fair Housing Act.

Facebook removed some targeting options in response to complaints from the government and civil rights groups.

Addressing racial and gender discrepancies in automated systems, including for facial recognition, has become a priority for Silicon Valley.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Vu Announces VOD Upscaler Technology for Its 2019 TV Range
Google Says Its US Workforce Grew More Asian, Less White and Male in 2018
Pricee
Facebook's Ads System Leans on Stereotypes for Housing, Job Ads: Study
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Go
TRENDING
  1. iPhone XR to Be Offered at Rs. 59,900, 10 Percent Extra Cashback for HDFC Cards
  2. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Price, Specifications Leaked and New Teaser Released
  3. Motorola P40 Power Alleged Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup
  4. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  5. Vu Announces VOD Upscaler Technology for Its 2019 TV Range
  6. Nokia X71 With Hole-Punch Display, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  7. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  8. Madras High Court Directs Centre to Prohibit TikTok Downloads
  9. WhatsApp Finally Lets You Control Who Can Add You to Groups
  10. Watch the First Trailer for Joker, Starring Joaquin Phoenix
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.