Technology News
loading

Facebook, YouTube Demand AI Firm Must Stop Scraping Faces From Sites

Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That told CBS in an interview that it has a First Amendment right to the roughly 3 billion images it has collected.

By | Updated: 6 February 2020 11:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, YouTube Demand AI Firm Must Stop Scraping Faces From Sites

Clearview CEO said it has a First Amendment right to the images it has collected

Highlights
  • Facebook joined YouTube, Twitter and Venmo in their demand
  • Facial recognition company should stop harvesting user images, they said
  • Venmo said it is sending Clearview a cease-and-desist letter

Facebook joined YouTube, Twitter and payment service Venmo on Wednesday in demanding that a facial recognition company stop harvesting user images to identify the people in them, which the startup does as part of its work with police. Facebook said it has demanded New York-based Clearview AI stop accessing or using information from its flagship site and Instagram.

“Scraping people's information violates our policies,” a company spokesman said.

Clearview has drawn scrutiny following investigative reports in January by the New York Times and Buzzfeed detailing its work with law enforcement agencies and its practice of scraping social media and other internet platforms for images.

Venmo on Wednesday said it is sending Clearview a cease-and-desist letter.

“Scraping Venmo is a violation of our terms of service and we actively work to limit and block activity that violates these policies,” said Venmo spokesman Justin Higgs, who said the Paypal-owned mobile payment service is in the process of sending the letter.

Google-owned video service YouTube sent a similar letter to Clearview on Tuesday.

“YouTube's Terms of Service explicitly forbid collecting data that can be used to identify a person,” YouTube spokesman Alex Joseph said in a statement Wednesday. “Clearview has publicly admitted to doing exactly that, and in response we sent them a cease and desist letter.”

Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That told CBS in an interview that it has a First Amendment right to the roughly 3 billion images it has collected.

“The way we have built our system is to only take publicly available information and index it that way,” he told CBS.

He also said the technology is only used by law enforcement to identify potential criminals.

CBS was first to report the YouTube letter Wednesday. Twitter sent a similar letter in January and ordered Clearview to delete all the data it has collected from Twitter, including anything already shared with third parties. Microsoft-owned LinkedIn said Wednesday it is also looking into it and will take “appropriate action” if Clearview violated its terms.

Clearview attorney Tor Ekeland said in a statement Wednesday that the company's technology “operates much in the same way as Google's search engine."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, YouTube
Xiaomi Mi 10 Camera Samples Tease Zooming Capability, Confirmed to Pack LPDDR5 RAM
WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Facebook, YouTube Demand AI Firm Must Stop Scraping Faces From Sites
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X2 Review
  2. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Camera Samples Tease Zooming Capability
  4. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  5. Realme C3 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Realme C3 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera With 20.9-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  8. Moto G8 Power Full Specifications, Design Leaked via Amazon Listing
  9. Nokia 1.3 Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured MWC Launch
  10. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 2019 Appears in an Unannounced Gold Colour Option as It Goes on Sale in the US
  2. Apple Watch Outsold All Swiss Watch Brands in 2019: Strategy Analytics
  3. Realme 6 With RMX2001 Model Number Gets IMDA Certification, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  4. Nokia 1.3 Specifications, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Rumoured MWC Launch
  5. OnePlus TV Update Brings New Content to OxygenPlay, Added Features
  6. Realme C3 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme C3 Price in India Starts at Rs. 6,999, First Sale on February 14: Launch Highlights
  8. Vivo V19 Series With Hole-Punch Design, Dual Front Cameras to Launch in India Next Month: Report
  9. Tenet Prologue in India: Birds of Prey IMAX Screenings to Carry Preview of Christopher Nolan’s Next
  10. Elon Musk Says You Don't Need a High School Diploma to Join Tesla's AI Team
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.