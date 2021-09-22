Technology News
loading

Facebook Oversight Board Seeks Clarity on XCheck Review System for High-Profile Users

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the company will brief the board about the system known internally as XCheck (or cross-check) over the coming days.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 September 2021 10:57 IST
Facebook Oversight Board Seeks Clarity on XCheck Review System for High-Profile Users

Facebook created Oversight Board in an effort to address criticism over how it handle problematic content

Highlights
  • Facebook will brief board about system known internally as cross-check
  • The cross-check system includes millions of accounts
  • The board said Facebook did not provide its criteria

Facebook's independent Oversight Board said on Tuesday it has asked the social networking giant to provide clarity on the system it uses to review content decisions relating to some high-profile users.

The board's inquiry follows a Wall Street Journal report last week that Facebook exempts high-profile users from some or all of its rules, raising questions about its enforcement decisions against harmful content.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the company will brief the board about the system known internally as "cross-check" over the coming days.

The cross-check system includes millions of accounts, some of which are "whitelisted," meaning they are immune from Facebook's enforcement decisions, the Journal reported.

The Oversight Board said Tuesday it previously asked Facebook to explain how the cross-check system works and share its criteria for adding pages and accounts to the programme. The board said Facebook did not provide its criteria.

Facebook created the Oversight Board last year as part of an effort to address criticism over how it handles problematic content. The social media company committed $130 million (roughly Rs. 960 crores) in a trust to fund the board, which is able to make final decisions on whether individual pieces of content can remain on the site.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Oversight Board, XCheck
Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for November 12
Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 7 Processors Launched

Related Stories

Facebook Oversight Board Seeks Clarity on XCheck Review System for High-Profile Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  2. From Rs. 6 Lakhs to Rs. 216 Crores, Bitcoin Wallet Wakes Up After 9 Years
  3. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
  5. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 to Launch in India on September 24
  6. OnePlus Issues Notice to User Who Alleged OnePlus Nord 2 5G Explosion
  7. Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch: Details Here
  8. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, Intel and AMD Variants Debuts
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Teased to Launch in India ‘Soon’
#Latest Stories
  1. Chinese Phones Should Be Thrown Away Due to Censorship Concerns, Lithuania Defence Ministry Says
  2. EU Said to Legislate for Common Phone Charger Despite Apple Grumbles
  3. Google to Buy More Office Space in New York City as Big Tech Swoops Down on Real Estate
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Lose Value as Major Cryptocurrencies Continue to Struggle With Dips
  5. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Likely to Launch in September, Sale to Begin in October via Flipkart: Report
  6. Cryptocurrency Exchange Suex Faces US Sanctions Over Ransomware Attacks
  7. Elon Musk Says First Inspiration4 Mission Had Toilet 'Challenges'
  8. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 7 Processors Launched
  9. Facebook Oversight Board Seeks Clarity on XCheck Review System for High-Profile Users
  10. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for November 12
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com