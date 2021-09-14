Technology News
loading

Facebook Shields Certain Celebrities, Politicians, High-Profile Users From Some of Its Rules: Report

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said the social media giant is aware its enforcement of rules is "not perfect."

By Reuters | Updated: 14 September 2021 11:19 IST
Facebook Shields Certain Celebrities, Politicians, High-Profile Users From Some of Its Rules: Report

Double-standard regarding content moderation would defy assurances Facebook gave to an independent board

Highlights
  • Facebook spokesman Andy Stone in series of tweets defended the programme
  • The article cites examples of posts from high-profile people
  • The Journal article reports that some users are "white-listed"

Facebook exempts certain celebrities, politicians, and other high-profile users from some its own rules for posts as part of a programme launched as a quality-control mechanism, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The programme, referred to as "cross check" or "XCheck," shields millions of elite users from rules that Facebook claims to apply equally at the social network, according to a report citing internal documents.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone in a series of tweets defended the programme, but noted the social media giant is aware its enforcement of rules is "not perfect".

"There aren't two systems of justice; it's an attempted safeguard against mistakes," Stone tweeted in response to the Journal report.

"We know our enforcement is not perfect and there are tradeoffs between speed and accuracy."

The article cites examples of posts from high-profile people, including one from soccer star Neymar showing nude images of a woman who accused him of rape and that Facebook subsequently removed.   

A double-standard regarding content moderation would defy assurances Facebook gave to an independent board set up as a final arbiter of disputes regarding what is allowed to be posted at the leading social network.

"The Oversight Board has expressed on multiple occasions its concern about the lack of transparency in Facebook's content moderation processes, especially relating to the company's inconsistent management of high-profile accounts," board spokesman John Taylor said in response to an AFP inquiry.

The Journal article reports that some users are "white-listed," given protection from enforcement actions, while in other cases reviews of potentially problematic content simply fail to take place.

"White-listed" accounts have shared claims that Hillary Clinton had covered up "pedophile rings," and that then-President Donald Trump had called all refugees seeking asylum "animals," according to the Journal.

XCheck grew to include at least 5.8 million users in 2020, the report indicated.

Facebook said in a post about cross-checking three years ago that it does not protect the profile, page or content from being removed but "is simply done to make sure our decision is correct."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6 Brings Flora Menace Mode, More

Related Stories

Facebook Shields Certain Celebrities, Politicians, High-Profile Users From Some of Its Rules: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Launch Is Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  2. Realme 8i Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  3. Jio Introduces New Rs. 75 Prepaid Recharge Plan for Jio Phone Users
  4. Infinix Zero X Series With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched
  5. JioBook Laptop Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. iPhone 13 Storage to Start at 128GB; Pro Models to Get 1TB: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Realme to Launch 4K Streaming Device During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  8. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Can Now Virtually Expand Built-In RAM
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. The Batman ‘Penguin’ HBO Max Prequel Spin-Off Series in Development: Reports
  2. Samsung Galaxy M22 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Goes Official: Specifications
  3. Facebook Shields Certain Celebrities, Politicians, High-Profile Users From Some of Its Rules: Report
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6 Brings Flora Menace Mode, More
  5. Google Fined KRW 207 Billion by South Korean Antitrust Agency for Abusing Market Dominance
  6. Hawkeye Trailer: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld Deliver Marvel’s First Christmas Series
  7. Apple Refuses to Reinstate Fortnite in App Store Despite South Korea Antitrust Law
  8. Realme 8i Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
  9. Apple Issues iOS 14.8 to Fix a Flaw Linked to Pegasus Spyware
  10. Apple Event: iPhone 13 Launch Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com