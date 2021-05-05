Technology News
loading

Facebook Workplace Tool Grows to 7 Million Subscribers as Jobs Go Remote in Pandemic

Facebook said it has notched up some big users like Starbucks coffee chain and the World Health Organization.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 5 May 2021 10:59 IST
Facebook Workplace Tool Grows to 7 Million Subscribers as Jobs Go Remote in Pandemic

companies can use Facebook Workplace as an internal social network to communicate with employees

Highlights
  • From about a year ago number of paid subscribers has grown by 40 percent
  • Companies shifted to having employees tend to jobs online when possible
  • Facebook Workplace still trails behind top rivals like Teams

Facebook's Workplace business software has grown by about 40 percent in a year to reach seven million paying subscribers as the pandemic accelerated a remote work trend, the company said Tuesday.

The service, which companies can use as an internal social network to communicate with employees, still trails behind top rivals like Teams which Microsoft says now has some 145 million daily active users.

Facebook said it has notched up some big users like Starbucks coffee chain and the World Health Organization.

"We built Workplace as an internal version of Facebook to run our own company, and it was so useful we started letting other organisations use it too," Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said in a post.

From about a year ago the number of paid subscribers has grown by 40 percent, he added.

As the pandemic closed offices due to health risks, companies shifted to having employees tend to jobs online when possible.

Use of video and collaboration platforms hosted by companies including Zoom, Slack, Microsoft, and Google rocketed.

As some firms plot returns to office life, it is likely that "hybrid" work models that mix remote and on-site work will become a norm at businesses.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Workplace, COVID 19, work from home
Elon Musk Says His Starlink Satellite Internet Service Has Received 500,000 Pre-Bookings

Related Stories

Facebook Workplace Tool Grows to 7 Million Subscribers as Jobs Go Remote in Pandemic
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Hubble Captured Something on Your Birthday. Enter the Date to Find Out
  3. Mi 11 Ultra Review: A Leap of Faith
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  5. These Images of Giza From Space Are a Must See
  6. Redmi Watch India Launch Date Set for May 13, Xiaomi Teases
  7. Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  8. Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 Get Official Titles
  9. Redmi Note 10S to Launch in India on May 13
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Workplace Tool Grows to 7 Million Subscribers as Jobs Go Remote in Pandemic
  2. Elon Musk Says His Starlink Satellite Internet Service Has Received 500,000 Pre-Bookings
  3. Infinix Hot 10S India Launch Set for May Second Week, Infinix Note 10 Pro Launching on May 13
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped
  5. Facebook Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Finder Tool for India
  6. 'From the Desk of Donald J Trump' is Former US President’s New 'Communications Platform'
  7. Researchers Find Way to Boost Life of Batteries Used in Smartphones
  8. Global TWS Earbuds Market to Grow 33 Percent YoY in 2021, Apple to Remain Leader: Counterpoint
  9. Realme X7 Max Retail Box Leak Tips MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Super AMOLED Display
  10. Samsung Galaxy Fold Update Brings Camera Improvements, Latest Android Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com