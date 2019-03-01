Technology News

Facebook Workplace Now Has 2 Million Paid Users Globally

, 01 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Workplace Now Has 2 Million Paid Users Globally

Workplace is used by over 30,000 companies globally

Highlights

  • Facebook Workplace now enjoys 2 million paid users
  • This number doesn’t include Workplace for Good users, free-tier users
  • Workplace is used by 150 companies that have 10,000+ employees

Facebook launched Workplace in October 2016, and now the organisation confirms that over 2 million paid users are using the enterprise-focused tool. The social giant says that it isn't counting those who are using it for free, and those NGOs and educational organisations that are using Workplace for Good. If these users are added, Facebook noes that millions more could be added to that number. The company didn't really reveal the total number of people using Workplace.

Separately, Facebook also notes that Workplace is used by more than 150 companies across the world who have more than 10,000 employees. Furthermore, it is being used by over 30,000 organisations globally including in India. “And in total, we're proud to serve over 2m paid users every month - with millions more connecting through our free product and via our Workplace for Good program for nonprofits,” the company notes on its blog.

Detailing its clientele, Facebook claims that companies like Walmart, Heineken, Weight Watchers, Booking.com, and Virgin Atlantic use Workplace. In the past 12 months, Nestlé, Vodafone, GSK, Telefonica, AstraZeneca, Delta Air Lines, Kering, and National Australia Bank have started using Workplace.

For those unaware, Workplace is the company's enterprise communication tool that allows co-workers to chat, video call, publish posts, and form groups. It also allows for file and media sharing as well, and competes with services like Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Following the success of the service, Facebook elevated its senior Indian-origin executive Karandeep Anand to head Workplace. Anand was earlier Head of Product for Facebook Marketplace and Payments services, and would handle the product team and work closely with Julien Codorniou, current Vice President of Workplace.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Facebook, Workplace
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Oppo R17 Pro Price in India Cut by Rs. 6,000, Now Priced at Rs. 39,990
Pricee
Facebook Workplace Now Has 2 Million Paid Users Globally
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Asus Reveals List of Phones Expected to Get Android 9 Pie in 2019
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 Launched in India
  4. Realme 3 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Its March 4 Launch in India
  5. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T to Get Android Pie Update Soon, Company Reassures
  6. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 Debut in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Tonight
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Beta in India
  9. Xiaomi MiWiFi Mesh Router With Up to 2,567Mbps Speeds Announced
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.