Facebook launched Workplace in October 2016, and now the organisation confirms that over 2 million paid users are using the enterprise-focused tool. The social giant says that it isn't counting those who are using it for free, and those NGOs and educational organisations that are using Workplace for Good. If these users are added, Facebook noes that millions more could be added to that number. The company didn't really reveal the total number of people using Workplace.

Separately, Facebook also notes that Workplace is used by more than 150 companies across the world who have more than 10,000 employees. Furthermore, it is being used by over 30,000 organisations globally including in India. “And in total, we're proud to serve over 2m paid users every month - with millions more connecting through our free product and via our Workplace for Good program for nonprofits,” the company notes on its blog.

Detailing its clientele, Facebook claims that companies like Walmart, Heineken, Weight Watchers, Booking.com, and Virgin Atlantic use Workplace. In the past 12 months, Nestlé, Vodafone, GSK, Telefonica, AstraZeneca, Delta Air Lines, Kering, and National Australia Bank have started using Workplace.

For those unaware, Workplace is the company's enterprise communication tool that allows co-workers to chat, video call, publish posts, and form groups. It also allows for file and media sharing as well, and competes with services like Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Following the success of the service, Facebook elevated its senior Indian-origin executive Karandeep Anand to head Workplace. Anand was earlier Head of Product for Facebook Marketplace and Payments services, and would handle the product team and work closely with Julien Codorniou, current Vice President of Workplace.