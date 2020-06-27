Technology News
loading

Facebook Will Label Newsworthy Posts That Break Rules as Ad Boycott Widens

Zuckerberg said that Facebook would also ban ads that claim people from groups based on race, religion, sexual orientation or immigration status are a threat to physical safety or health.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 June 2020 11:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Will Label Newsworthy Posts That Break Rules as Ad Boycott Widens

Honda Motor US subsidiary, Unilever have joined the campaign to stop ads on Facebook

Highlights
  • Facebook says that it will ban ads based on race and religion
  • The policy changes come during a growing ad boycott campaign
  • More than 90 advertisers have become a part of the campaign

Facebook said on Friday it will start labelling newsworthy content that violates the social media company's policies, and label all posts and ads about voting with links to authoritative information, including those from politicians. A Facebook spokeswoman confirmed its new policy would have meant attaching a link on voting information to US President Donald Trump's post last month about mail-in ballots. Rival Twitter had affixed a fact-checking label to that post.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a live-streamed company townhall that Facebook would also ban ads that claim people from groups based on race, religion, sexual orientation or immigration status are a threat to physical safety or health.

The policy changes come during a growing ad boycott campaign, called "Stop Hate for Profit," that was started by several US civil rights groups after the death of George Floyd, to pressure the company to act on hate speech and misinformation.

Zuckerberg's address fell short, said Rashad Robinson, president of civil rights group Color Of Change, which is one of the groups behind the boycott campaign.

"What we've seen in today's address from Mark Zuckerberg is a failure to wrestle with the harms FB has caused on our democracy & civil rights," Robinson tweeted. "If this is the response he's giving to major advertisers withdrawing millions of dollars from the company, we can't trust his leadership."

Shares of Facebook closed 8.3 percent lower, and Twitter's fell 7.3 percent after Unilever said it would stop its US ads on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the rest of the year, citing "divisiveness and hate speech during this polarised election period in the US."

More than 90 advertisers including Japanese carmaker Honda Motor US subsidiary, Unilever's Ben & Jerry's, Verizon Communications and The North Face, a unit of VF Corp, have joined the campaign, according to a list by ad activism group Sleeping Giants.

The campaign specifically asks businesses not to advertise on Facebook's platforms in July, though Twitter has also long been urged to clean up alleged abuses and misinformation on its platform.

"We have developed policies and platform capabilities designed to protect and serve the public conversation, and as always, are committed to amplifying voices from under-represented communities and marginalized groups," said Sarah Personette, vice president for Twitter's Global Client Solutions.

"We are respectful of our partners' decisions and will continue to work and communicate closely with them during this time."

In a statement, a Facebook spokeswoman pointed to its civil rights audit and investments in Artificial Intelligence that allow it to find and take action on hate speech.

"We know we have more work to do, and we'll continue to work with civil rights groups, GARM, and other experts to develop even more tools, technology and policies to continue this fight," she said, referring to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, Facebook Ads
Amazon Looks to Self-Driving Future by Acquiring Zoox

Related Stories

Facebook Will Label Newsworthy Posts That Break Rules as Ad Boycott Widens
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dark Season 3 Review: A Polarising End
  2. Google Pay Is Not Banned, Confirms NPCI
  3. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  4. OnePlus Nord to Feature 32-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup: Report
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best Value Flagship?
  6. Microsoft to Permanently Close All Retail Stores
  7. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
  8. Google Play Found to Include At Least 17 Trojan Apps
  9. Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Review
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Mulan Release Date Pushed Back to August
  2. Facebook Will Label Newsworthy Posts That Break Rules as Ad Boycott Widens
  3. Amazon Looks to Self-Driving Future by Acquiring Zoox
  4. Microsoft to Permanently Close All Retail Stores, Take $450 Million Hit
  5. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Leaked Render Tips Textured Back Panel, Single Rear Camera
  6. Why Is Mission: Impossible – Fallout Censored on Netflix in India?
  7. Google Pay Is Not Banned, but Is Authorised and Protected by Law, NPCI Clarifies
  8. Amazon Disables Its Original iOS App in India, Customers Required to Switch to New App or Use Website
  9. OnePlus Nord to Feature 32-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup: Report
  10. Second Next-Gen Xbox 'Lockhart' Console Spotted in Leaked Microsoft Document, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com