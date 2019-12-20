Technology News
loading

Delhi Police Tells Social Media Firms to Rein in Digital Miscreants

Delhi Police said Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter were told in advance to keep their platforms sanitised during the CAA protests.

By | Updated: 20 December 2019 18:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Delhi Police Tells Social Media Firms to Rein in Digital Miscreants

Delhi Police had earlier written a letter to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter about objectionable content

Highlights
  • Many protests have been staged in the past week against CAA
  • Social media firms were told to keep their platforms sanitised: police
  • Delhi Police appealed to the people not to be misled by rumours

With the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) dominating discussions on major social media platforms for the past few days, the Delhi Police have asked these platforms to rein in "digital miscreants" in a bid to arrest the spread of misinformation.

Anil Mittal, Additional PRO, Delhi Police, told IANS that major social media firms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter were told in advance to keep their platforms sanitised during the CAA protests and tackle the spread of misinformation.

"We had informed social media companies well in advance to rein in digital miscreants and delete objectionable content at their end. If Delhi Police come to know about groups or individuals spreading rumours on the CAA, it will take stringent action against those as per law," Mittal told IANS.

Many protests have been staged in the past week since the day CAA was passed by the Parliament. The opposition has accused the government of dividing people through the CAA.

The Delhi Police had earlier written a letter to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter about objectionable content being circulated on the platforms.

Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Delhi Police, had appealed to the people not to be misled by rumours and report them immediately to the police, stressing that legal action will be taken against those who are found circulating rumours on social media.

Twitter refused to give any comment on the issue.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Delhi Police, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok
Indians Spend 75 Days a Year on Their Smartphones, Survey Claims
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Delhi Police Tells Social Media Firms to Rein in Digital Miscreants
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG G8X ThinQ With Detachable Second Display Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 855, tOIS Tech
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch
  4. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  5. Pornhub Reveals 2019 Android Statistics That Google Is Keeping Secret
  6. The Witcher Is Netflix’s GoT With More Magic and Beasts, but Less Oomph
  7. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get OxygenOS 10.3 Update With November Security Patch
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  10. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer ConceptD, ConceptD Pro Range of High-End PCs and Monitors Launched in India
  2. Delhi Police Tells Social Media Firms to Rein in Digital Miscreants
  3. Indians Spend 75 Days a Year on Their Smartphones, Survey Claims
  4. Vodafone Launches 4 New Prepaid Recharge Plans Starting at Rs. 24: Validity, Calling, Data Allowance Details
  5. Russia Plans 'Sovereign Internet' Tests to Combat External Threats
  6. Earth's Inner Core Could Be Covered by 'Iron Snow': Study
  7. Sony Xperia K8220 Spotted on Geekbench Site With Snapdragon 765G SoC: Report
  8. Zynga Hack in September Exposed 173 Million User Accounts: Report
  9. Wakanda Free Trade Forever? Fictional Nation Removed From US Trade List
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.