NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Users Faced Temporary Outage on Monday

, 04 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Users Faced Temporary Outage on Monday

Highlights

  • Facebook said there was a technical problem that caused the outage
  • We have nearly fixed the issue for everyone: Facebook
  • Many users around the world took to Twitter to voice their frustration

Facebook on Monday said a technical problem prevented some users from accessing and posting on the social network as well as messaging app WhatsApp and Instagram, and it had mostly fixed the issue.

"Earlier today, a networking issue caused some people to have trouble accessing or posting to various Facebook services. We quickly investigated and started restoring access, and we have nearly fixed the issue for everyone. We're sorry for the inconvenience," Facebook spokesman Jay Nancarrow said.

Most affected users experienced problems for less than 90 minutes and the problem was not specific to a particular region. Some users had read-only access while others were unable to log in.

Many Facebook users around the world took to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Reports of issues on the downdetector.com website began around 2100 GMT, with users particularly affected in North America and Europe.

Written with agency inputs

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Fortnite Nintendo Switch Performance Issues to Be Fixed in Version 5.40
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Vivo Nex
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Users Faced Temporary Outage on Monday
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Motorola One and Motorola One Power First Impressions
  2. Xiaomi Launches 10W Mi Wireless Charger (Universal Fast Charge Edition)
  3. Honor Teases Bezel-Less Magic 2 With Oppo Find X-Like Sliding Camera
  4. Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite Prices Cut on Amazon India for 2 Days
  5. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Redmi Note 5 Pro Red Model in India on Tuesday
  6. Realme 2 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
  7. iPhone XS Concept Video Shows Recently Leaked Gold Finish, Glass Back
  8. Xiaomi Teases Dual 4G VoLTE Support for Redmi 6 Series in India
  9. Google Pixel 3 XL Spotted Left Behind in a Lyft Cab
  10. Vivo V11 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of India Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.