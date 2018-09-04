Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Users Faced Temporary Outage on Monday

Facebook on Monday said a technical problem prevented some users from accessing and posting on the social network as well as messaging app WhatsApp and Instagram, and it had mostly fixed the issue.

"Earlier today, a networking issue caused some people to have trouble accessing or posting to various Facebook services. We quickly investigated and started restoring access, and we have nearly fixed the issue for everyone. We're sorry for the inconvenience," Facebook spokesman Jay Nancarrow said.

Most affected users experienced problems for less than 90 minutes and the problem was not specific to a particular region. Some users had read-only access while others were unable to log in.

Many Facebook users around the world took to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Reports of issues on the downdetector.com website began around 2100 GMT, with users particularly affected in North America and Europe.

