Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Ads Start Showing Click-to-WhatsApp Buttons to Users

 
15 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Ads Start Showing Click-to-WhatsApp Buttons to Users

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Adweek

If you are an advertiser on Facebook, you now have a bigger audience to cater to as Facebook has launched a click-to-WhatsApp button on its platform that will let advertisers connect with over one billion WhatsApp users.

Facebook, which has 2.1 billion users, confirmed to TechCrunch on Thursday that it is rolling out the 'Click-to-WhatsApp' feature gradually, starting with North and South America, Africa, Australia and most of Asia. TechCrunch points out that Europe is missing from the list, a conspicuous absence that could be attributed to the hot water WhatsApp is already in with EU regulators over data sharing with Facebook.

"Many people already use WhatsApp to communicate with small businesses. It's a fast, convenient way to stay in touch," Pancham Gajjar, Product Marketing Manager, Facebook, was quoted as saying.

"By adding a click-to-WhatsApp button to Facebook ads, businesses can now make it even easier for people to learn about their products, set up an appointment or use their service," he added.

Facebook said that over a million Pages currently include WhatsApp numbers in their posts.

To make the new feature work, reported Adweek, businesses that have WhatsApp numbers can add 'send message' buttons with the WhatsApp logo to their Facebook ads and those ads will only be delivered to users who have WhatsApp installed on their smartphones.

People must add businesses' WhatsApp numbers to their contacts to initiate conversations.

Once they do it, the messaging app opens with a default message expressing interest, which can be edited by users before being sent.

The feature is similar to the click-to-Messenger button that Facebook introduced in its ads in November last year. The click-to-Messenger ads debuted on Instagram in May this year.

Facebook said that over a million Facebook pages currently include WhatsApp numbers in their posts.

 

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Facebook, Facebook Click to WhatsApp Button, Social, WhatsApp
Gadgets 360 Staff

The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.

More
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Dunkirk, Wormwood, and More – The Weekend Chill
Facebook Ads Start Showing Click-to-WhatsApp Buttons to Users
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Paytm Sale
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Leaks Show Fingerprint Sensor Below Camera
  2. Flipkart New Pinch Days Sale: Best Deals on Mobiles and Other Electronics
  3. Google Maps Go App Launched on Google Play Store
  4. OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition Launched in India at Rs. 38,999
  5. Google Helps NASA Find 2 New Exoplanets Using Machine Learning
  6. Vodafone Rs. 179 Pack Offers Unlimited Data and Calls, and More
  7. Grammarly Keyboard Comes to Android With Grammar, Spell Checking and More
  8. Google Chromecast and Apple TV to Return to Amazon
  9. Samsung to Lose Smartphone Market Share to Chinese Rivals in 2018: Report
  10. Sony SA-D40, SA-D20 Speaker Systems Launched in India Starting Rs. 6,990
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.