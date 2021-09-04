Technology News
loading

Facebook Says It Disabled Recommendation Feature That Mistakenly Labelled Black Men ‘Primates’ in Videos

Facebook issued an apology to “anyone who may have seen these offensive recommendations.”

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 4 September 2021 10:32 IST
Facebook Says It Disabled Recommendation Feature That Mistakenly Labelled Black Men ‘Primates’ in Videos

Photo Credit: Reuters

Facebook has called the error "clearly unacceptable" as it mistook Black men for "primates"

Highlights
  • Facebook has disabled its topic recommendation feature
  • Facial recognition software has been blasted by civil rights advocates
  • Facebook users were recently given with the wrong auto-generated prompt

Facebook on Friday said it disabled its topic recommendation feature after it mistook Black men for "primates" in video at the social network. A Facebook spokesperson called it a "clearly unacceptable error" and said the recommendation software involve was taken offline.

"We apologise to anyone who may have seen these offensive recommendations," Facebook said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We disabled the entire topic recommendation feature as soon as we realised this was happening so we could investigate the cause and prevent this from happening again."

Facial recognition software has been blasted by civil rights advocates who point out problems with accuracy, particularly it comes to people who are not white.

Facebook users in recent days who watched a British tabloid video featuring Black men were show an auto-generated prompt asking if they would like to "keep seeing videos about Primates," according to the New York Times.

 

The June 2020 video in question, posted by the Daily Mail, is titled "White man calls cops on black men at marina."

While humans are among the many species in the primate family, the video had nothing to do with monkeys, chimpanzees or gorillas.

A screen capture of the recommendation was shared on Twitter by former Facebook content design manager Darci Groves.

"This 'keep seeing' prompt is unacceptable," Groves tweeted, aiming the message at former colleagues at Facebook.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Primates, Facebook topic recommendation
Google Said to Lock Afghan Government Accounts as Taliban Seek Emails

Related Stories

Facebook Says It Disabled Recommendation Feature That Mistakenly Labelled Black Men ‘Primates’ in Videos
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shang-Chi: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  3. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  4. Xiaomi Overtakes Apple as Top Wearables Vendor in Q2 2021: Canalys
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review: A Refined Novelty
  6. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  7. OnePlus Watch Update Brings Spotify Music Mode, More
  8. iPhone Market Share Falls Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch: TrendForce
  9. From Money Heist to Kota Factory, What to Watch in September
  10. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Says It Disabled Recommendation Feature That Mistakenly Labelled Black Men ‘Primates’ in Videos
  2. Google Said to Lock Afghan Government Accounts as Taliban Seek Emails
  3. Apple Delays Child Protection Measures After Privacy Criticism
  4. JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker, PartyBox 710 and PartyBox 110 Portable Speakers Launched
  5. Xiaomi Leads Fitness Band, Apple Leads Smartwatch Shipments in Q2 2021 as Overall Market Grows 6 Percent: Canalys
  6. JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headset, Reflect Flow Pro, Tune 230NC, Tune 130NC TWS Earbuds Launched 
  7. iPhone Market Share Declines to Fourth Place Globally Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch: TrendForce
  8. Fujifilm GFX 50S II Medium Format Camera and X-T30 II Digital Camera Announced, New Lenses Unveiled
  9. Didi May Come Under China’s State Control, Beijing Proposes Government-Run Firms Invest in Company: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Allegedly Goes Live in Russia, Launch Could Be Imminent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com