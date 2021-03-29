Technology News
loading

Venezuela Calls Facebook Suspension of President Nicolas Maduro 'Digital Totalitarianism'

Facebook also took down a video of Maduro promoting Carvativir, a Venezuelan remedy he claims, without evidence, can cure COVID-19.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 March 2021 09:29 IST
Venezuela Calls Facebook Suspension of President Nicolas Maduro 'Digital Totalitarianism'

Venezuela's information ministry said Facebook was going after "content geared toward combating pandemic"

Highlights
  • Venezuelan doctors warned Carvativir's effect has not been established
  • Maduro is labeled a dictator by Washington and many other Western nations
  • Venezuela has reported 155,663 cases of the novel coronavirus

Venezuela's government on Sunday accused Facebook Inc of "digital totalitarianism" after it froze President Nicolas Maduro's page for 30 days for violating its policies against spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Facebook told Reuters this weekend it had also taken down a video in which Maduro promoted Carvativir, a Venezuelan-made remedy he claims, without evidence, can cure the disease. Facebook said it followed guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) that there is currently no medication that can cure the virus.

In a statement on Sunday, Venezuela's information ministry said Facebook was going after "content geared toward combating the pandemic" and described Carvativir as a retroviral of "national production and engineering."

"We are witnessing a digital totalitarianism exercised by supranational companies who want to impose their law on the countries of the world," the ministry said.

Facebook declined to comment.

Venezuelan doctors have warned that Carvativir's effect on coronavirus has not been established. The treatment is derived from thyme, an herb that has been used for centuries in traditional medicine.

Maduro, who has overseen an economic collapse since taking office in 2013 and is labeled a dictator by Washington and many other Western nations, said in a tweet on Sunday that he would broadcast his daily coronavirus briefing on the Facebook account of his wife, first lady Cilia Flores.

The South American country has reported 155,663 cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,555 deaths. Those figures are below the levels of many regional peers, but the country's political opposition says the true number of cases is likely far higher due to a lack of testing.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, COVID 19
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy A42 5G Alleged BIS Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch

Related Stories

Venezuela Calls Facebook Suspension of President Nicolas Maduro 'Digital Totalitarianism'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Happy Holi 2021 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Stickers on WhatsApp
  2. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy A42 5G Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  5. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  7. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  8. Amazfit T-Rex Pro With 10ATM Water Resistance Launched
  9. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
  10. Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 2 Recap: A New Cap and Flag Smashers
#Latest Stories
  1. Venezuela Calls Facebook Suspension of President Nicolas Maduro 'Digital Totalitarianism'
  2. Happy Holi 2021 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Holi Stickers on WhatsApp
  3. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy A42 5G Alleged BIS Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch
  4. Redmi Note 10 5G May Soon Launch in China, Alleged TENAA Listing Suggests
  5. Poco F3 Teardown Video Shows LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus, Vibration Motor, and Other Internals
  6. Facebook Says Services Restricted in Bangladesh Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit
  7. Mi 11 Ultra Alleged Geekbench Listing Shows 12GB RAM and Android 11 Ahead of March 29 Launch
  8. Mi Smart Band 6 to Be Launched Globally on March 29, Xiaomi Announces
  9. The Suicide Squad Trailer Sets Up Another Goofy, Action-Packed Superhero Caper
  10. Facebook Freezes Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro's Page Over COVID-19 Misinformation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com