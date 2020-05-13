Technology News
loading

Facebook to Pay $52 Million Settlement for Trauma to Content Reviewers

The Facebook agreement will include payments to more than 10,000 current and former content moderators.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 13 May 2020 10:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook to Pay $52 Million Settlement for Trauma to Content Reviewers

Reports in The Guardian and The Verge last year highlighted the stress and conditions of moderators

Highlights
  • The lawsuit includes 10,000 current and former content moderators
  • Each plaintiffs in the class action will get at least $1,000
  • Those diagnosed with mental health conditions will get up to $50,000

Facebook has agreed to a $52 million (roughly Rs. 391 crores) court settlement to compensate content moderators who suffered mental trauma from the graphic and violent images they were required to review, plaintiff lawyers said Tuesday.

The agreement submitted to a California state court will include payments to more than 10,000 current and former content moderators who worked for firms contracted by Facebook.

The class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 claimed that the content reviewers were subject to psychological trauma from repeated exposure to graphic content such as child sexual abuse, beheadings, terrorism, animal cruelty, rape, and murder.

All of the plaintiffs in the class action will get at least $1,000 (roughly Rs. 75,300) and those diagnosed with specific mental health conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder will get additional compensation up to $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37.68 lakh).

Facebook also agreed to take measures to provide content moderators employed by its contractors in the United States with mental health support and counseling.

"We are so pleased that Facebook worked with us to create an unprecedented program to help people performing work that was unimaginable even a few years ago," plaintiff attorney Steve Williams of the Joseph Saveri Law Firm said in a statement.

"The harm that can be suffered from this work is real and severe. This settlement will provide meaningful relief, and I am so proud to have been part of it."

The case stemmed from news reports in The Guardian and The Verge highlighting the stress and difficult conditions of moderators hired by Facebook contractors.

According to the lawsuit, lead plaintiff Selena Scola told The Guardian: "You'd go into work at 9 am every morning, turn on your computer and watch someone have their head cut off. Every day, every minute, that's what you see. Heads being cut off."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Content Moderation
Twitter Says Many Employees May Work Remotely 'Forever'
Aarogya Setu App Crosses 10 Crore Registered Users Mark in 41 Days of Launch

Related Stories

Facebook to Pay $52 Million Settlement for Trauma to Content Reviewers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 Arrives Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
  2. Poco F2 Pro Debuts With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  5. BSNL Now Allows ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network
  6. Twitter Says Many Employees May Work Remotely 'Forever'
  7. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
  8. Vivo V19 Review
  9. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
  10. Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of RedX Postpaid Plan: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Aarogya Setu App Crosses 10 Crore Registered Users Mark in 41 Days of Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Price, Specifications Leaked, Galaxy Fold 2 Colour Options Tipped
  3. Facebook to Pay $52 Million Settlement for Trauma to Content Reviewers
  4. Motorola Edge+ Will Receive Android 12 OS Update, Company Confirms After Backlash
  5. Twitter Says Many Employees May Work Remotely 'Forever'
  6. Facebook Reports Spike in Takedowns of Hate Speech, Terrorism
  7. YouTube Music Makes It Easier to Transfer Content From Google Play Music
  8. Vodafone Roaming Income Slumps as Coronavirus Pandemic Slashes Travel
  9. Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer Launched
  10. Hamilton Movie Sets July Release Date on Disney+ Hotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com