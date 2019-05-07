Technology News

Facebook Updates Video Ranking System to Focus on Original Content

The ranking updates will roll out over the next few months.

By | Updated: 7 May 2019 14:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Updates Video Ranking System to Focus on Original Content

Facebook announced Monday a series of updates that will change its video ranking system to focus on original content and loyal viewership.

The ranking updates, which will roll out over the next few months, will further prioritise original videos that people seek out, and help both creators and publishers succeed with their videos on Facebook, said David Miller, Product Management Director at Facebook.

Facebook will give more focus to three factors that have a crucial impact on video ranking on the platform, namely, loyalty and intent, video and viewing duration and originality, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The social media giant will accord more weight in ranking to videos that retain users for at least three minutes, compared to its past rule that required capturing viewers' attention for at least one minute.

The change to the duration of viewership indicated Facebook's intention to reward videos that are capable of creating a more engaged and loyal fan base.

Originality will become a key factor for videos to win priority in Facebook's ranking system.

Facebook will place more restrictions on the sharing of "unoriginal or repurposed content from other sources with limited or immaterial added value."

"We will more strongly limit distribution and monetisation for this kind of content," Miller said.

Facebook said the new measures were intended to help video creators to consolidate their viewer base and build "profitable video businesses" on the platform.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Realme X to Sport 91.2 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio, Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Company Confirms
Apple, Google Remove 3 Dating Apps That Allowed Kids to Sign Up
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Facebook Updates Video Ranking System to Focus on Original Content
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 4.2 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 7 Renders, OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Leaked
  3. Redmi Note 7 Sent to Space To Test Durability, Camera Capabilities
  4. Leakers Claim to Have Revealed the Entire Plot of Game of Thrones Season 8
  5. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Last-Minute Deals You Can Grab
  6. Nokia 4.2 Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Redmi Flagship Tipped to Be Called K20 Pro, Specifications Leaked
  8. A Delhi Garbage Dump Is Getting Rave Reviews on Google
  9. Realme X, Realme X Youth Edition Set to Launch on May 15
  10. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.