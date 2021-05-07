Technology News
loading

Facebook Removes Ukraine Political 'Influence-for-Hire' Network

Facebook also attributed the network to political consultants associated with Ukrainian politicians Oleh Kulinich and Volodymyr Groysman.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 May 2021 13:44 IST
Facebook Removes Ukraine Political 'Influence-for-Hire' Network

Photo Credit: Reuters

Facebook on Thursday revealed that it took down accounts and pages targeting Ukrainian people

Highlights
  • Facebook said it removed 363 pages of the Ukraine network
  • It said the network managed a long-running deceptive campaign
  • Facebook added the activity it investigated began around 2015

Facebook has taken down a network of hundreds of fake accounts and pages targeting people in Ukraine and linked to individuals previously sanctioned by the United States for efforts to interfere in US elections, the company said on Thursday.

Facebook said the network managed a long-running deceptive campaign across multiple social media platforms and other websites, posing as independent news outlets and promoting favourable content about Ukrainian politicians, including activity that was likely for hire. The company said it started its probe after a tip from the FBI.

Facebook attributed the activity to individuals and entities sanctioned by the US Treasury Department including politician Andriy Derkach, a pro-Russian lawmaker who was blacklisted by the US government in September over accusations he tried to interfere in the 2020 US election won by President Joe Biden. Facebook said it removed Derkach's accounts in October 2020.

Derkach told Reuters he would comment on Facebook's investigation on Friday.

Facebook also attributed the network to political consultants associated with Ukrainian politicians Oleh Kulinich and Volodymyr Groysman, Ukraine's former prime minister. Kulinich did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Groysman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Facebook said that as well as promoting these politicians, the network also pushed positive material about actors across the political spectrum, likely as a paid service. It said the activity it investigated began around 2015, was solely focussed on Ukraine, and posted anti-Russia content.

"You can really think of these operators as would-be influence mercenaries, renting out inauthentic online support in Ukrainian political circles," Ben Nimmo, Facebook's global influence operations threat intelligence lead, said on a call with reporters.

Facebook's investigation team said Ukraine, which has been among the top sources of "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" that it removes from the site, is home to an increasing number of influence operations selling services.

Facebook said it removed 363 pages, which were followed by about 2.37 million accounts, and 477 accounts from this network for violating its rules. The network also spent about $496,000 (roughly Rs. 3,64,92,900) in Facebook and Instagram ads, Facebook said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Ukraine
This Indian Startup Has ‘Killed All Work-Related Chats Post 6pm and Holidays’: Founder Explains Why

Related Stories

Facebook Removes Ukraine Political 'Influence-for-Hire' Network
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Happens if You Try to Download Torrents on Elon Musk’s Starlink?
  2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  3. Is Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Releasing Today?
  4. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  5. OnePlus Watch Gets Always-on Display With Latest Update
  6. Signal Says It Was Banned From Facebook Ad Platform for Being Honest
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Tipped to Debut Soon
  8. Mi TV P1 Series Running Android TV, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Launch Expected to Be Soon, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm MSM Vulnerability That Could Give Access to SMS, Conversations, More Revealed; Fixes Reportedly Shared With OEMs
  2. Facebook Removes Ukraine Political 'Influence-for-Hire' Network
  3. This Indian Startup Has ‘Killed All Work-Related Chats Post 6pm and Holidays’: Founder Explains Why
  4. HP EliteOne 800 G8 Launched as World’s First Commercial AIO PC With AI-Based Noise Reduction
  5. Netflix Could Launch ‘N-Plus’ Subscription Service That Offers Insider Access to TV Shows, Podcasts, More
  6. PUBG Mobile’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': See What Twitter Users Are Saying About It
  7. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro With HDMI Input, Unique Stand Design Teased
  8. Tesla Developing Platform to Allow Car Owners in China Data Access, to Launch Later This Year
  9. Nintendo Rides Switch Sales During Lockdowns to Post Record Pandemic Profit
  10. Google Play App Listings to Have Apple’s App Store-Like Privacy Labels Starting Next Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com