Technology News
loading

Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Others Fined Over $1 Million Each for Not Appointing a Turkey Representative

Turkey says the fine could increase to over $3 million (roughly Rs. 22 crores) if the social media giants fail to open local offices, followed by bandwidth reduction.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 4 November 2020 17:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Others Fined Over $1 Million Each for Not Appointing a Turkey Representative

Turkey ordered Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Periscope, YouTube and TikTok to pay TRY 10 million fines

Highlights
  • Turks are accustomed to limited access to websites and content
  • Erdogan had threatened to "wipe out" social media in 2014
  • Failure to comply by early January would result in an advertising ban

Turkey on Wednesday fined Facebook, Twitter and three other social media companies for failing to appoint a country representative under a controversial law which came into force last month.

The legislation, passed in July, requires platforms with more than one million users to appoint representatives in Turkey that could implement court orders to remove contentious content or face heavy fines.

Turkey has ordered Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Periscope, YouTube and TikTok to pay TRY 10 million (roughly Rs. 9 crores) fines for failing to comply, Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan tweeted.

If the networks fail to open local offices by the start of December, they will be fined an additional 30 million lira.

Failure to comply by early January would result in an advertising ban.

Should the social media companies still ignore Turkish law three months after the advertising ban, they will see bandwidth reductions of 50 percent and then by as much as 90 percent in the fifth and final stage.

Digital rights expert Yaman Akdeniz said any bandwidth reduction would start in April and reach 90 percent by May, making the platforms effectively inaccessible.

Akdeniz tweeted on Tuesday that only the private Russian social media firm VK had appointed a Turkish representative to date.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is one of the most popular leaders on social media with nearly 17 million followers and a very active presence.

But under his government, Turks have faced increasing prosecution over their social media posts, especially those accused of insulting the president. 

Erdogan does not hide his disdain for social media, which he threatened to "wipe out" in 2014.

The new law was adopted after Erdogan's anger over online insults of Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his wife Esra, the president's daughter, following their fourth child's birth in June.

Turks are accustomed to limited access to websites and content, with Turkish courts submitting hundreds of content removal requests to Twitter over the past few years.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Periscope, YouTube, TikTok, Turkey
Logitech MX Keys Wireless Keyboard With 10-Day Battery Life, Multi-Platform Connectivity Launched in India

Related Stories

Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Others Fined Over $1 Million Each for Not Appointing a Turkey Representative
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M21 Getting One UI 2.5 Core Update in India: Report
  2. Airtel Starts Giving Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months
  3. Oppo K7x With 5G Support, Quad Rear Camera Setup, 90Hz Display Launched
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Available Today
  5. LG Phone With Rollable Display Revealed in Render, 2021 Launch Expected
  6. Vivo S7e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,100mAh Battery Launched
  7. Oppo K7x Gets Listed on Online Retailer a Just Ahead of Launch
  8. Logitech MX Keys Wireless Keyboard 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Micromax Makes Its Comeback in India With Two 'In' Series Phones
  10. Google Keep’s Chrome App Will Stop Working in February 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Keep’s Chrome App Will Stop Working in February 2021
  2. Microsoft Is Retiring Control Panel With October 2020 Update, Redirecting to Settings App: Report
  3. Arm Launches New Cortex-A78C CPU That Promises Enhanced Gaming and Productivity
  4. MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger Reportedly Spotted on Korea’s NRRA Site
  5. Nokia 8000, Nokia 6300 With 4G Could Be Launched by HMD Global Soon, Telecom Listing Indicates: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord N100 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.1 Update, Brings Improvements to Camera and Bluetooth
  7. Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 Back Panel Reportedly Spotted Online, Tipped to Come With 7,000mAh Battery
  8. ZTE Blade 20 5G Launched With Dimensity 720 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Reportedly Planning to Supply Exynos Chips to Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo in 2021
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A50, Galaxy S9 Series Start Receiving November 2020 Patch Update: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com