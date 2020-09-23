Technology News
loading

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Agree on Deal With Advertisers on Steps to Curb Harmful Content

Advertisers have complained for years that big social media companies do little to prevent ads from appearing alongside harmful content.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 September 2020 17:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Agree on Deal With Advertisers on Steps to Curb Harmful Content

The Stop Hate for Profit campaign behind Facebook boycott is backed by Anti-Defamation League and NAACP

Highlights
  • The platforms agreed to have some practices reviewed by external auditors
  • Advertisers to have more control of what is displayed alongside their ads
  • The deal comes less than six weeks before the US presidential election

Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter have agreed with big advertisers on first steps to curb harmful content online, following boycotts of social media platforms that advertisers had accused of tolerating hate speech.

The agreement comes three months after Facebook was hit by a boycott from major advertisers in the wake of anti-racism demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd, an American Black man, in police custody.

Advertisers have complained for years that big social media companies do too little to prevent ads from appearing alongside hate speech, fake news and other harmful content. Big tech companies, meanwhile, want to be seen as taking action on the issue to fend off calls for more regulation.

Under the deal, announced on Wednesday by the World Federation of Advertisers, common definitions would be adopted for forms of harmful content such as hate speech and bullying, and platforms would adopt harmonised reporting standards.

The platforms agreed to have some practices reviewed by external auditors, and to give advertisers more control of what content is displayed alongside their ads. The deal comes less than six weeks before a polarising US presidential election.

"This is a significant milestone in the journey to rebuild trust online," said Luis Di Como, executive vice president of global media at Unilever, one of the world's biggest advertisers. "Whilst change doesn't happen overnight, today marks an important step in the right direction."

Carolyn Everson, Vice President for Global Marketing Solutions at Facebook, said the agreement "has aligned the industry on the brand safety floor and suitability framework, giving us all a unified language to move forward on the fight against hate online."

Sceptical

Campaigners who want more regulation of social media companies have been sceptical of voluntary measures such as those announced on Wednesday.

"Any progress in reducing harmful online content is to be welcomed. However, up to now voluntary action from social media companies has rarely lived up to its initial promises. So time will tell how much of a difference this latest industry-led initiative will make," David Babbs of UK-based group Clean Up the Internet told Reuters by email.

The Stop Hate for Profit campaign behind the Facebook boycott is backed by the Anti-Defamation League and NAACP, two of the oldest and biggest anti-racism campaign groups in the United States. The campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

In a statement last week, it said: "Facebook's failures lead to real-life violence and sow division, and we're calling on the company to improve its policies. We need to urge people to vote and demand Facebook stop undermining our democracy. Enough is enough."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, hate speech
Zoom for Android Now Supports Virtual Backgrounds, Adds Several More New Features

Related Stories

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Agree on Deal With Advertisers on Steps to Curb Harmful Content
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Apple Store Online Launched in India With Trade-Ins and More
  3. Vivo Watch With Up to 18 Days Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Sensor Launched
  4. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  5. Moto E7 Plus Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earphones Review
  7. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Moto E7 Plus First Impressions
  9. Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Debut as Latest Android Phones by HMD Global
  10. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Launched by Zynga on Mobile Platforms
  2. Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth Headset, IPP-51 10,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Teases New Redmi-Branded Audio Products, Launching on September 30 in India
  4. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Agree on Deal With Advertisers on Steps to Curb Harmful Content
  5. Zoom for Android Now Supports Virtual Backgrounds, Adds Several More New Features
  6. Supreme Court Directs Delhi Assembly Panel to Withhold Coercive Action Against Facebook Until October 15
  7. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With E-Ink Cover Display, 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  8. Airtel Onboards Cloud Communications Firm Waybeo to Its Startup Accelerator Programme
  9. Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad (8th Gen) Go on Sale via Apple Store Online in India
  10. Amazon Fire Stick Lite Alleged Renders Leaked, May Launch on September 24: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com