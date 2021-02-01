Technology News
loading

Supreme Court Notice to Centre on Petition That Seeks to Regulate Facebook, Twitter

The petition is seeking a law to regulate platforms like Facebook and Twitter and make them responsible for fake news and hate speech on their platforms.

By PTI | Updated: 1 February 2021 14:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Supreme Court Notice to Centre on Petition That Seeks to Regulate Facebook, Twitter

Centre may frame laws to prosecute those involved in spreading hate, fake news on social media platforms

Highlights
  • Petition for media tribunal was filed by advocate Vineet Jindal
  • The plea has said that media has become like an unruly horse
  • Independent committee to be led by ex-Chief Justice or apex court judge

The Supreme Court Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking framing of law to regulate social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter and make them responsible for allegedly spreading fake news and hate speeches.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notices to the Centre and others on the plea and tagged it with a pending petition which has sought setting up of a media tribunal to adjudicate on complaints against the media, channels and networks. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Vineet Jindal who has sought directions to the Centre to frame law for prosecuting those involved in spreading hate and fake news through social media platforms.

The plea has sought directions to the authorities concerned for establishing a mechanism for automatic removal of fake news and hate speeches within a short timeframe. It said that freedom of speech and expression is a complex right as it may be subject to reasonable restrictions and it is not absolute and carries with it special duties and responsibilities. The plea, while saying that reach of social media is much wider than traditional media, has also referred to few communal violence incidents in the country where social media was misused. On January 25, the top court had sought responses from the Centre, Press Council of India (PCI) and News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on a separate public interest litigation (PIL) which has sought setting up of a media tribunal to adjudicate on complaints against media, channels and networks. The plea has said that media, particularly the electronic, has become like an unruly horse which needs to be tamed.

It has also sought setting up of an independent committee headed by either a former Chief Justice of India or an apex court judge to review the entire legal framework related to media business regulations and suggest guidelines.

Besides the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, PCI and NBA, the top court had also issued notices to News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) and News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) on the PIL filed jointly by film maker, Nilesh Navalakha and civil engineer Nitin Memane. The apex court had tagged the PIL with a pending plea on the issue.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Twitter, Press Council of India, News Broadcasters Association
Ex-Googler Turns Virtual Gifts Into a $61 Billion Business With Chinese Video App Kuaishou

Related Stories

Supreme Court Notice to Centre on Petition That Seeks to Regulate Facebook, Twitter
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Budget 2021: Tax Holiday for Startups Extended by 1 Year Till March 31, 2022
  2. Budget 2021: Phones May Get Costlier in India as Exemptions Revoked
  3. Wonder Woman 1984 Becomes Biggest Feature Film in Nielsen Rankings
  4. Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Programme for 6 New Phones Announced in India
  5. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Asus Is Looking for Gamers in India for E-Sports Training Programme
  7. Justice League Snyder Cut Finally Gets a Release Date
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. These MIUI 12 Features Will Make Your Smartphone Interface Look Cleaner
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G India Launch Soon as Official Support Page Goes Live; Spotted on BIS Site
  2. Twitter ‘Withholds’ Multiple Accounts Linked to Farmers' Protest
  3. WhatsApp Asked by Supreme Court to Reply on Petition for Non-Sharing of UPI Data With Facebook, Third Parties
  4. Budget 2021: Phones May Get Costlier as Exemptions Revoked, Analysts Say It's a 'Short-Term' Issue
  5. Steam Game Festival February Edition to Have Over 500 Playable Game Demos
  6. Realme 6, Realme C12, Others Smartphones Join Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Programme
  7. Xiaomi Mid-Range Phone Specifications Leaked, Hole-Punch Display and Snapdragon 775G SoC Tipped
  8. Asus ROG Phone 5 Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Platforms
  9. Budget 2021: Tax Holiday for Startups Extended by 1 Year Till March 31, 2022
  10. Redmi Phones Coming This Year to Include 108-Megapixel Camera Sensor, Hints General Manager Lu Weibing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com