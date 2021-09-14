Technology News
loading

Facebook, Twitter Fined by Russia for Not Deleting Banned Content

Facebook has so far been reported fined RUB 90 million ((roughly Rs. 9 crores)) and Twitter has been fined RUB 45 million (roughly Rs. 4.5 crores).

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 14 September 2021 17:39 IST
Facebook, Twitter Fined by Russia for Not Deleting Banned Content

Russia often takes action against Internet platforms like Facebook for not deleting illegal content

Highlights
  • A court in Moscow slapped Facebook with five fines
  • The judicial authorities have also fined Google
  • Roskomnadzor has blocked dozens of websites linked to Navalny

Russia fined Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday for not deleting banned content, adding to a slew of penalties the government has already imposed on foreign tech giants.

Russia has been tightening controls over US-based tech companies and last week accused them of interfering in parliamentary polls due later this month.

A court in Moscow slapped Facebook with five fines on Tuesday totalling RUB 21 million (roughly Rs. 2.12 crores), according to an official Telegram channel.

The same court fined Twitter RUB five million (roughly Rs. 50 lakhs).

Facebook has so far been fined RUB 90 million (roughly Rs. 9 crores) in Russia and Twitter RUB 45 million (roughly Rs. 4.5 crores), the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Russia often takes legal action against Internet platforms for not deleting content it labels illegal, such as pornographic material or posts condoning drugs and suicide.

The judicial authorities have also fined Google citing the same offences and for failing to store the data of Russian users on domestic services.

Nearly all Kremlin critics - including allies of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny - have been barred from running in parliamentary elections on 17-19 September.

Russia's foreign ministry said last week it had summoned the US ambassador in Moscow over US tech giants' "interference" in the polls.

Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked dozens of websites linked to Navalny, including a site that instructs Russians how to vote out politicians of the ruling United Russia party.

The media regulator has also urged Google and Apple to remove an app dedicated to Navalny's "Smart Voting" campaign from their stores.

The "Smart Voting" tactic led the increasingly unpopular United Russia party to lose a number of seats in local elections in 2019.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Twitter
Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition With Kodak Cameras-Inspired Design Unveiled

Related Stories

Facebook, Twitter Fined by Russia for Not Deleting Banned Content
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  2. Nokia G50 5G Price, Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch 
  3. iPhone 13 Launch Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  4. Infinix Zero X Series With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6 Brings Flora Menace Mode
  6. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch on October 15
  7. Jio Introduces New Rs. 75 Prepaid Recharge Plan for Jio Phone Users
  8. JioBook Laptop Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  10. Realme to Launch 4K Streaming Device During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency Mining, Trading to Face Crackdown in China's Hebei Province
  2. Facebook, Twitter Fined by Russia for Not Deleting Banned Content
  3. Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition With Kodak Cameras-Inspired Design Unveiled
  4. Oppo A55, Oppo A16 India Launch Tipped to Take Place Later in September: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Huawei MateBook 13s, MateBook 14s Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, 2K Touchscreens Launched
  6. Micromax In 1b Users in India Get Android 11 OS Update
  7. Thicc Boi SP, a Heavily Modded Game Boy Advance SP, to Be Available Commercially With Even More Additions
  8. OnePlus 9RT Launch Date Tipped for October 15: All You Need to Know
  9. iQoo Z5 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged Google Play Console Listing, Official-Looking Image Leaked
  10. Obesity May Not Only Be Caused by Overeating, Carbohydrate-Insulin Model Can Better Determine Causes: Research
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com