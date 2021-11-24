Technology News
loading

Facebook, Twitter Should Be Overseen by New Regulator, India Parliamentary Panel Recommends

The panel asks for tighter rules because current laws treating social media platforms as intermediaries hasn’t done enough in terms of regulation.

By Bibhudatta Pradhan, Bloomberg | Updated: 24 November 2021 12:32 IST
Facebook, Twitter Should Be Overseen by New Regulator, India Parliamentary Panel Recommends

Lawmakers have contemplated action to hold companies like Facebook accountable for huge content generated

Highlights
  • The panel is asking for tighter rules
  • P. P. Chaudhary, a lawmaker from the ruling BJP who heads the panel
  • Such moves echo similar sentiments beyond India

An Indian parliamentary panel has recommended treating social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook as publishers and setting up a regulatory body to oversee them, potentially opening the companies up to more liability for user-generated content.

The high-level committee made those recommendations as it reviewed the personal data protection bill introduced in 2019 that seeks to protect users' privacy and enforce strict controls on how companies such as Alphabet's Google and Amazon. collect, process and store data.

The panel is asking for tighter rules because current laws treating these social media platforms as intermediaries hasn't done enough in terms of regulation, said the two people who are not authorised to speak to the media. Also, they said the current provisions in the personal data protection bill is too broad.

The people said the committee recommended that the regulator should be set up along the lines of the Press Council of India to regulate the content. A mechanism may be devised for social media platforms to be held accountable for content coming from unverified accounts, they said.

P. P. Chaudhary, a lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party who heads the panel, said the report's recommendations will be presented in parliament when it comes into session from November 29. He declined to discuss the contents of the report.

If these recommendations are included in the revised bill and get passed in parliament, it could have a far-reaching impact on the operations of public and private companies in the largest social media market globally. Offenses under this bill can be punishable with fines of up to 4 percent of social media companies' annual global turnover, similar to penalties in the European Union.

Such moves echo similar sentiments beyond India. Lawmakers from Washington to Brussels have contemplated action to hold social media companies like Facebook and Google accountable for the enormous content generated daily on their platforms, a view that gained momentum during the pandemic.

In India, these companies have so far enjoyed “safe harbour” status and can't be held liable for user-generated content on their platform so long as they follow the Intermediary Guidelines issued earlier this year. This has included setting up offices in India, appointing compliance officials and adhering to the government's requests to take down certain types of content that it deems as harmful.

Google declined to comment on the panel's recommendations. Twitter and Meta's Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Data Protection

India's headlong rush to adopt smartphones has led to an explosion of personal and sensitive information. However, laws to protect users' privacy haven't moved at the same pace, sparking concerns among activists and civic groups over potential abuses.

It took two years for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to come up with data protection legislation after the Supreme Court ruled that privacy is a fundamental individual right. The parliamentary panel missed many deadlines to complete its report as lawmakers were divided on some of the bill's provisions. On Monday, the panel had finalised the report.

The lawmakers in the panel are in favour of expanding the bill's coverage to non-personal data, the people said. It also recommended that approximately 24 months should be given to implement the provisions of the act so that data-related companies can make the necessary changes to their policies, infrastructure and processes.

The panel also kept the provision that allows the government to give exemptions to its agencies from parts of the legislation, although some lawmakers have expressed reservations to this.

— With assistance from Abhijit Roy Chowdhury and Saritha Rai.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Facebook, Meta, Google, Amazon
T-Mobile to Settle US Probe Into 2020 Outage for $19.5 Million

Related Stories

Facebook, Twitter Should Be Overseen by New Regulator, India Parliamentary Panel Recommends
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Crypto Market Crashes Amid News of Ban in India
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Leaked; Suggest Upgraded SoC, Battery
  3. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  4. All You Need to Know About Hawkeye on Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  6. Vivo V23e 5G With 44W Flash Charge, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched
  7. Hawkeye Review: Is Marvel’s Breezy Christmas Series Too Light-Weight?
  8. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Review: The Entertainer
  9. OnePlus RT Said to Appear on Amazon India Ad, Hints at Imminent Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 7 Series Spotted on E-Commerce Site Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, Twitter Should Be Overseen by New Regulator, India Parliamentary Panel Recommends
  2. T-Mobile to Settle US Probe Into 2020 Outage for $19.5 Million
  3. NASA's Kepler Data Adds 301 Planets, Thanks to Machine Learning
  4. Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE Specifications Leak, Teaser Hints at Unique Notification Light on Pro Model
  5. Metaverse: Virtual Real Estate Plot Sells for Record $2.4 Million in Decentraland
  6. Reddit to Shut Down TikTok-Like Dubsmash App, Integrate Video Tools With Platform
  7. Oppo K9 Smart TV Series to Launch in India in Q1 2022: Report
  8. Redmi 10 (2022) Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, May Feature 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Surface Online; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. Spotify Launches 'Netflix Hub' on Its App to Lure Fans With Podcasts, Soundtracks From Popular Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com