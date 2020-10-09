Technology News
loading

Facebook, Twitter Dismantle Global Array of Disinformation Networks

In separate statements, Facebook and Twitter said they had identified and suspended more than 3,500 accounts between them.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 October 2020 11:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Twitter Dismantle Global Array of Disinformation Networks

Twitter said the five networks it suspended were linked to groups with ties to various governments

Highlights
  • Turning Point USA responsible for spam-like political messaging campaign
  • Facebook also banned a US marketing firm named Rally Forge
  • The networks tied to political groups targeting domestic audiences

Facebook and Twitter said on Thursday they had taken down more than a dozen disinformation networks used by political and state-backed groups in multiple countries to deceive users on their platforms.

In separate statements, the two companies said they had identified and suspended more than 3,500 accounts between them, which used fake identities and other deceptive behaviors to spread false or misleading information.

The networks targeted users in a wide selection of countries, including the United States where officials have warned that foreign governments are attempting to influence the outcome of November's presidential election.

After coming under heavy fire for failing to stop alleged Russian efforts to sway the 2016 US election, Facebook and Twitter have announced a string of high-profile takedowns in the weeks leading up to this year's presidential vote.

In multiple cases, the social media companies have worked with US law enforcement to track and dismantle political influence campaigns targeting US voters which have been attributed to foreign states, most notably Iran and Russia.

Tehran and Moscow have repeatedly denied the allegations.

The takedowns announced on Thursday covered networks with a global reach far beyond the US election. The operations targeted Internet users in at least 16 other countries ranging from Azerbaijan to Nigeria and Japan, Facebook and Twitter said.

Twitter said the five networks it had suspended were separately linked to groups with ties to the governments of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Thailand and Russia.

"Our goal with these disclosures is to continue to build public understanding around the ways in which state actors try to abuse and undermine open democratic conversation," the company said in a statement.

Facebook said it had found 10 networks, some of which it had previously identified publicly. The networks were predominantly tied to political groups who targeted domestic audiences, it said, including the Myanmar military and the youth wing of Azerbaijan's ruling party.

"Deceptive campaigns like these raise particularly complex issues by blurring the line of a healthy public debate and manipulation," said Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy.

Facebook also banned a US marketing firm named Rally Forge, which it said had worked with conservative activism organisation Turning Point USA and a self-proclaimed environmental body called Inclusive Conservation Group.

Accounts controlled by Rally Forge attempted to influence public conversations around news events by flooding the comments section of news articles from prominent outlets, Facebook said.

The Washington Post has reported that Turning Point USA was responsible for a "spam-like" political messaging campaign, which pumped out 4,500 tweets containing identical content. At the time, Twitter suspended 20 accounts and Facebook said it would investigate the activity.

Turning Point said the allegations related to a separate entity. "The mistake has been flagged with Facebook's communication team," it said in a statement.

Messages left with Rally Forge and its Phoenix area-based president, Jake Hoffman, were not immediately returned. Reuters was unable to reach representatives for Inclusive Conservation Group.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Twitter, misinformation, US Elections 2020
OnePlus Buds Z TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leaked; Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Tipped Alongside
Nokia 8.3, Nokia 5.3 to Receive Android 11 Update in Q4 2020, HMD Global Releases Rollout Timeline

Related Stories

Facebook, Twitter Dismantle Global Array of Disinformation Networks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Launched in India, Price Revealed
  2. Samsung Galaxy F41 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop CPUs Announced, Available November 5
  4. Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  6. Amazon Fire TV Introduces Live TV Streaming in India
  7. Realme Smart Plug With Remote Wi-Fi Control Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Tipped to Launch by End of October
  9. Motorola Smart TVs With MediaTek MT9602 SoC to Launch in India on October 9
  10. Amazfit Bip U With 9-Day Battery Life Set to Launch in India on October 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 8.3, Nokia 5.3 to Receive Android 11 Update in Q4 2020, HMD Global Releases Rollout Timeline
  2. OnePlus Buds Z TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leaked; Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Tipped Alongside
  3. Google Nest Audio on Sale in India From October 16 Onwards on Flipkart, Priced at Rs. 7,999
  4. Facebook Bars Deceptive Campaign From Pro-Trump Group
  5. Google Pixel 4a With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Amazon India's Payments Unit Gets Rs. 700 Crores From Parent Ahead of Festive Season
  7. Waymo Opens Robo-Taxi Service to the Public in US City of Phoenix
  8. AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop CPUs Announced, Available November 5
  9. Samsung Galaxy F41 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Twitter May Launch New Features to Simplify Direct Messages, Retweets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com