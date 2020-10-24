Technology News
Facebook, Twitter CEOs to Testify Post US Election, Senate Panel Says

Facebook chief Zuckerberg and Twitter boss Dorsey will testify on allegations of anti-conservative bias, the US Senate Judiciary Committee said.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 October 2020 13:35 IST
Facebook and Twitter CEOs have been subpoenaed by the Judiciary committee

Highlights
  • US Senate Judiciary Committee wants Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify
  • The executives will testify on allegations of anti-conservative bias
  • Facebook, Twitter , Alphabet executives will testify before SCC on Oct 28

The US Senate Judiciary Committee said on Friday the chief executives of Twitter and Facebook will testify before the panel on November 17 over their decision to block stories that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son.

The Judiciary committee voted on Thursday to subpoena the two CEOs.

The executives will testify on allegations of anti-conservative bias, the committee said. The companies have come under heavy criticism from conservatives over their decision to flag two New York Post stories as spreading disinformation.

The CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet will also testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on October 28 about a key law protecting internet companies.

Republican President Donald Trump and many Republican lawmakers have continued to criticise tech companies for allegedly stifling conservative voices. Both hearings are aimed at discussing the issue.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

