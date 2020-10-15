Technology News
loading

Facebook, Twitter Blasted by Trump for Censoring Article Critical of Biden

Facebook and Twitter placed restrictions on linking to the article, saying there were questions over its veracity.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 15 October 2020 10:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Twitter Blasted by Trump for Censoring Article Critical of Biden

Twitter said it was limiting the article's dissemination due to questions about origins of the materials

Highlights
  • Republicans were outraged by what they called partisan censorship
  • The Post criticised Facebook & Twitter for helping Biden's campaign
  • Dorsey expressed regret over how Twitter communicated what it was doing

US President Donald Trump rebuked Facebook and Twitter Wednesday for blocking links to a New York Post article purporting to expose corrupt dealings by election rival Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine.

The newspaper said it had obtained a computer abandoned by Hunter Biden that implicated his father in his Ukraine business affairs. 

The former vice president, the Democratic nominee for the November 3 election, has repeatedly denied any such involvement.

"Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad," the newspaper's headline read.

As Biden's campaign denied he had ever met the businessman, Facebook and Twitter placed restrictions on linking to the article, saying there were questions over its veracity.

"This is part of our standard process to reduce the spread of misinformation," said Facebook spokesman Andy Stone.

Twitter said it was limiting the article's dissemination due to questions about "the origins of the materials" included in the article.

Republicans were outraged by what they called partisan censorship.

Trump, who trails Biden in polls 20 days before the presidential election, blasted the two social media giants.

"So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of 'Smoking Gun' emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost," Trump posted on Twitter.

"It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician." 

At a rally later in Iowa, Trump said his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's Twitter account was blocked after she shared the Post story.

"Because she is reporting the truth! They close down her account," Trump said.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expressed regret over how Twitter communicated what it was doing with the article.

"Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we're blocking: unacceptable," he tweeted.

Abandoned computer

The New York Post said the computer had been left by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019. 

The unidentified shop owner told the newspaper that after the computer seemed to have been forgotten, he copied the hard drive and gave the machine to federal authorities. 

The shop owner passed the hard drive copy to Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, who provided it to the newspaper.

While the Biden campaign did not deny the existence of the computer or validity of the emails on it, Giuliani has a record of dispersing disinformation about both Bidens and Ukraine.

In September the US Treasury said one "source" Giuliani met with several times, Ukrainian politician Andrii Derkach, "has been an active Russian agent for over a decade."

The Post criticised Facebook and Twitter for helping Biden's election campaign, saying that no one has disputed the story's veracity.

"Facebook and Twitter are not media platforms. They're propaganda machines," it wrote in an editorial.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley, in a letter to Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, said the "seemingly selective" blocking "suggests partiality on the part of Facebook." 

The Post report, he said, is "clearly relevant to the public interest" and reveals "potentially unethical activity by a candidate for president."

Ukraine business

"Twitter's censorship of this story is quite hypocritical, given its willingness to allow users to share less-well-sourced reporting critical of other candidates," Republican Senator Ted Cruz said in a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The story revived criticisms from the past two years that Joe Biden, when he was in charge of the Obama administration's Ukraine policy, took actions to help his son and the Ukrainian energy company whose board Hunter Biden sat on, Burisma.

Biden has repeatedly rejected such allegations. "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," he said flatly in September 2019.

The story focused on one email from April 2015, in which a Burisma board advisor named Vadym Pozharskyi thanks Hunter for inviting him to a Washington meeting with his father. 

But there was no indication when the meeting was scheduled or whether it ever happened.

"We have reviewed Joe Biden's official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place," the Biden campaign said.

Trump's campaign, battling to overcome a steep polling deficit to Biden ahead of the election, quickly issued a campaign statement saying the emails were proof Biden "lied to the American people" about his son's business dealings.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Twitter, misinformation, disinformation, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Elections 2020

Related Stories

Facebook, Twitter Blasted by Trump for Censoring Article Critical of Biden
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  2. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  3. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  4. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro to Get Huge Price Discounts on Amazon, Flipkart
  5. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  6. OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition Launched
  7. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  8. OnePlus Nord Gets a New Gray Ash Colour Variant: All You Need to Know
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales This Week: Top Deals Revealed So Far
  10. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Monster Hunter Trailer Sets Up the Next Action Epic From Resident Evil Duo
  2. Samsung Galaxy A71 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With October 2020 Security Patch: Report
  3. Oppo Reno 4F With MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras, 18W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus Smartwatch Teased to Launch in India
  5. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max India Pre-Order Details Revealed
  6. Zoom Opens Platform for Paid Events, Following Facebook
  7. TikTok US Ban: US Court Agrees to Expedite Government Appeal
  8. Facebook, Twitter Blasted by Trump for Censoring Article Critical of Biden
  9. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price
  10. OnePlus Buds Z TWS Earbuds, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition In-Ear Headphones Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com