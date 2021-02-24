Technology News
loading

Facebook Adds New Tools to Fight Online Child Exploitation, Will Remove Objectionable Accounts

Facebook will remove accounts accounts dedicated to sharing images of children posted along with captions, hashtags, or comments containing innuendo.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 24 February 2021 10:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Adds New Tools to Fight Online Child Exploitation, Will Remove Objectionable Accounts

Facebook worked with NCMEC and other groups to glean the apparent intent of people sharing such content

Highlights
  • New tools being tested included one that triggers pop-up messages
  • Facebook is also testing a safety alert
  • Just six videos accounted for more than half the content reported

Facebook on Tuesday said it is stepping up its fight against child abuse with new tools for spotting such content and tighter rules about what crosses the line.

"Using our apps to harm children is abhorrent and unacceptable," global head of safety Antigone Davis said in a blog post.

"We are developing targeted solutions, including new tools and policies to reduce the sharing of this type of content."

The social media giant updated its guidelines to make it clear it will remove Facebook or Instagram accounts dedicated to sharing images of children posted along with captions, hashtags or comments containing innuendo or inappropriate signs of affection.

"We've always removed content that explicitly sexualises children, but content that isn't explicit and doesn't depict child nudity is harder to define," Davis said.

"Under this new policy, while the images alone may not break our rules, the accompanying text can help us better determine whether the content is sexualising children and if the associated profile, page, group or account should be removed."

New tools being tested included one that triggers pop-up messages in response to search terms associated with child exploitation, warning of the consequences of viewing such material and suggesting people get help changing the behaviour.

Facebook is also testing a safety alert that informs people sharing child exploitation content about the harm it causes and the legal consequences, according to Davis.

Along with removing content violating Facebook rules, such posts are reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

"We are using insights from this safety alert to help us identify behavioural signals of those who might be at risk of sharing this material," Davis said.

An analysis of illegal child exploitive posts shared with the NCMEC late last year found that more than 90 percent of it was the same or very similar to previously reported content, according to Facebook.

Just six videos accounted for more than half the content reported in that period, Davis said.

Facebook worked with the NCMEC and other groups to glean the apparent intent of people sharing such content.

It was concluded that more than 75 percent of the sharing scrutinised did not appear to be malicious, but was done for reasons such as expressing outrage or in poor attempts at humor, according to Davis.

Facebook has sparked concerns among law enforcement agencies with its plans to provide end-to-end encryption at all its messaging platforms in a move that police say could let criminals hide communications.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram
Facebook, Google Could Be Forced to Pay for News Content as Australia Is Expected to Pass Amendments

Related Stories

Facebook Adds New Tools to Fight Online Child Exploitation, Will Remove Objectionable Accounts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G30, Moto G10 Tipped to Launch in India Next Month
  2. Spotify Will Soon Be Available in Hindi, 11 More Indian Languages
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Surface Hub 2S 85-Inch Now Available in India
  4. TCL Launches New Wired and Wireless Headphone Range in India
  5. Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Hero Cameo Will ‘Blow Fans’ Minds’: Report
  7. Realme Motion Activated Night Light Set to Launch in India Tomorrow
  8. MacBook Pro 2021 Series May Sport SD Card Readers and HDMI Ports
  9. Redmi 9 Power Gets 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Said to Be Accused of Breaching Orders on Talks With News Publishers by France
  2. Twitter Removes Hundreds of Accounts It Says Are Linked to Russia, Iran, Armenia
  3. Facebook Adds New Tools to Fight Online Child Exploitation, Will Remove Objectionable Accounts
  4. Facebook, Google Could Be Forced to Pay for News Content as Australia Is Expected to Pass Amendments
  5. Realme Narzo 30 Series, Buds Air 2, Motion Activated Night Light to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  6. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.11 Update With January 2021 Security Patch
  7. Realme Motion Activated Night Light With 365 Days Battery Life Set to Launch in India on Wednesday
  8. Oppo Reno 5F With Quad Rear Cameras, 30W Fast Charging to Launch on March 22
  9. Tandav Row: Amazon Prime Video India Originals’ Head Records Statement at Lucknow Police Station
  10. MacBook Pro Models With SD Card Reader and HDMI Port to Launch This Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com