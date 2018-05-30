Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook to Train 60,000 Indian Women on Internet Safety

 
, 30 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook to Train 60,000 Indian Women on Internet Safety

Facebook on Wednesday said it entered into a partnership with National Commission for Women (NCW) to launch a digital literacy programme aimed at training 60,000 women in universities across India on safe use of the Internet, social media and email in a year.

Launched in collaboration with Cyber Peace Foundation, the pilot programme will enable trainees to differentiate between credible and questionable information, Facebook said.

The training will be conducted in vernacular languages.

"With more women going online, NCW has witnessed a surge in cyber crime related complaints registered at the Commission in the past three years. This trend is worrying. We have to ensure that while online, they feel safe and secure on the Internet," Rekha Sharma, acting NCW Chairperson, said in a statement.

"We congratulate Facebook and Cyber Peace Foundation on this commendable initiative. Our girls and women will benefit from these training programmes," Sharma said.

Cyber Peace Foundation is a Ranchi, Jharkhanda-based civil society organisation involved in training related to all aspects of cyber security.

The digital literacy programme will benefit women in universities across major cities in Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Manipur, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

"Economies can only grow well with equal participation from women and in today's age, this can largely happen with the free and unhindered presence of women on the Internet," said Ankhi Das, Facebook's Public Policy Director for India, South and Central Asia.

"This naturally calls for the protection of women when they are online in a manner which reassures and enables them to freely express themselves and share their views," Das said. 
 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop Refreshed With Latest Intel Processors, 4K Display
Best AC deals
Facebook to Train 60,000 Indian Women on Internet Safety
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6 Plus Specifications, Design Leaked Courtesy TENAA Listing
  2. Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 Smartphones Launched by HMD Global
  3. Moto G5S Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update Rollout Begins
  4. Jio Fiber Broadband Plans With Voice Calls Said to Start Under Rs. 1,000
  5. BSNL, Patanjali Launch Recharges With 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  6. Was Playing Pokemon Go, Says Father of Child Rescued in Paris
  7. Airtel Rs. 299 Prepaid Pack Spotted, Offers Unlimited Calls for 45 Days
  8. Vivo X21 vs OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10
  9. Here's Why OnePlus Sells Only One Smartphone Model at a Time
  10. Jio Postpaid Is Here With New Rs. 199 Plan Offering 25GB Data and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.