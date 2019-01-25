NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook to Remind Indian Users It's Time for Voter Registration

, 25 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook to Remind Indian Users It's Time for Voter Registration

Facebook on Thursday said it will send a voter registration reminder to users in India who are eligible to vote.

The 'Register Now' button is designed to encourage Indian citizens to register themselves with the Election Commission of India (ECI), the company said in a statement.

The reminder will be rolled out in 13 Indian languages - English, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Marathi and Oriya.

"As part of our efforts, on National Voters Day on January 25, a voter registration reminder will appear at the top of the News Feed as a reminder service for all the voters," said Shivnath Thukral, Public Policy Director for India & South Asia.

By clicking on the 'Register Now' button, people will be directed to the National Voters' Services Portal which will guide them through the registration process.

Facebook had rolled out similar reminder in partnership with Election Commission of India in 2017.

Facebook has over 200 million users in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ECI, Facebook, India Elections 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) With Infinity-O Display, Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
iOS 12.2 beta hints at Apple AirPods with 'Hey Siri' hotword support
Pricee
Facebook to Remind Indian Users It's Time for Voter Registration
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  2. PS5 and Next Xbox Specifications and Price Leaked
  3. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  4. Four More Shots Please Is Fresh in the Streets, a Mess in the Sheets
  5. Redmi Note 3 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2 Update in India, Users Report
  6. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Update Now in Beta, Adds Resident Evil 2 Zombies Mode
  8. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  9. Microsoft Introduces 7 New Windows 10 Laptops, Classroom Pen for Schools
  10. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date, Maps, and Guns Out Soon: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.