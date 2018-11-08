NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook to Quadruple Size of Dublin International Headquarters

, 08 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook to Quadruple Size of Dublin International Headquarters

Facebook has taken on a long-term lease in Dublin which will quadruple the floor space at its international headquarters and allow the company to more than double its current staff of over 4,000.

Facebook said on Thursday the expansion would provide enough space for another 5,000 employees. Such an increase would make the US company one of the largest multinational employers in Ireland next to the likes of Google and Apple, which each employ over 6,000 people around the country.

The social media company runs a number of global and regional teams across three office buildings in Dublin where it employs engineers, legal professionals, marketing and sales staff.

"We're investing here for the long term," Gareth Lambe, Head of Facebook Ireland said in a statement.

"This significant investment in a 14-acre campus with capacity for thousands more employees demonstrates our commitment to Ireland, our desire to grow our business here and continue to contribute to the economy."

Irish Business Minister Heather Humphreys said the expansion represented a huge vote of confidence in Ireland, which aided by low corporate tax rates, counts foreign mulinationals like Facebook for around one-in-ten jobs in the fast-growing economy.

By acquiring the lease, Facebook is taking over the headquarters of Allied Irish Banks, which said previously it was moving from its offices near Dublin's technology quarter.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Dublin, Ireland
FIFA Mobile Gets New Season With Better Graphics, Team Chemistry System, Head to Head Multiplayer Mode
Google Duo Cash Rewards for New Users, Referrers Now Live in India, Requires Google Pay
Billion Capture Plus
Facebook to Quadruple Size of Dublin International Headquarters
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air With 8th Gen Intel Core i3, Up to 8GB RAM Launched
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro Available on Open Sale in India
  3. Oppo RX17 Pro, RX17 Neo With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  4. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  5. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8 Won't Receive One UI: Report
  7. How Apple Is Losing Its Grip on the Indian Market
  8. MIUI 10 Update to Roll Out to 21 More Smartphones in Second Wave: Xiaomi
  9. Samsung Details Foldable Smartphone Form Factor With a Prototype
  10. AMD Zen 2 Architecture Unveiled, 7nm Epyc Server CPUs Announced for 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.