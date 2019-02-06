Technology news

Facebook to Offer Employee Bonuses Based on Progress on Social Issues

, 06 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook to Offer Employee Bonuses Based on Progress on Social Issues

Facebook will now incentivise its 36,000 employees on how they are contributing to social causes and helping the company tackle issues like spread of misinformation and hate speech on its platform.

Going beyond metrics like user growth and product quality to decide on employee bonuses, the social media giant will now see how the workers reflect the company's updated priorities for 2019, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during a meeting at his headquarters on Tuesday, a day after Facebook celebrated its 15th anniversary.

"Previously, Facebook's employee bonus formula was based on six factors, including user growth, increased sharing by users, and improvements in product quality. Now the company is adjusting its bonus calculations to better reflect its updated goals," said a Fortune report.

Those updated goals include making progress on the social issues Facebook is facing, building services that improve people's lives, supporting businesses and being more transparent about the role Facebook plays in the world.

"Over the past two years, we've fundamentally changed how we run Facebook. This particular change is designed to ensure that we are incentivising people to keep making progress on the major social issues facing the internet and our company," the company said in a statement.

Zuckerberg in his New Year statement had said that his personal challenge for 2019 will be to "host a series of public discussions about the future of technology in society - the opportunities, the challenges, the hopes, and the anxieties".

"We've fundamentally changed how we run our company to focus on the biggest social issues, and we're investing more to build new and inspiring ways for people to connect," he said after Facebook on January 30 announced record revenue of $16.91 billion (roughly Rs. 1,20,000 crores) in the fourth quarter ending December 31.

Facebook now has a monthly active user base of 2.32 billion and daily active users base of 1.52 billion.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg
Snap Maintains Its 186 Million Daily Active Users, Says Does Not Foresee a Decline
Google Password Checkup Chrome Extension Alerts You to Hacked Logins: Here’s How to Install It
Pricee
Facebook to Offer Employee Bonuses Based on Progress on Social Issues
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A Prices Slashed in India for a Limited Period
  2. Oppo K1 With 6.4-Inch Full-HD+ Screen Set to Launch in India Today
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Earth May Lose Its Blue Colour by 2100: MIT Study
  5. MIUI 10.2.1 Update Reportedly Brings Google Assistant Trigger Shortcut
  6. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Go’s Alleged Storage, Colour Variants for India Leaked
  7. OnePlus to Crowdsource Next OxygenOS Feature, Offers Free Phone
  8. Vivo V15 Expected to Launch Alongside Vivo V15 Pro, Specifications Tipped
  9. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  10. ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max Pro M1 To Get Discounts During Asus Sale
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.