Facebook to Impart Digital Training to 1 Million in Asia Pacific

In a bid to train one million people across eight countries in the Asia-Pacific region by 2020, Facebook has introduced an online education portal called "We Think Digital".

The portal with interactive tutorials is aimed at helping people think critically and share thoughtfully online. The initiative would cover topics like privacy, safety, security, digital discourse and knowing digital footprint.

"We designed the programme in partnership with experts from across Asia Pacific," Clair Deevy, Director of Community Affairs, Asia Pacific, said in a blog post late Monday.

Asia Pacific has a fast-growing Internet population, with more than 2.21 billion people now online and 203 million new people joining in the past year.

"We Think Digital has been designed for new and existing internet users of all ages to develop the skills they need to safely enjoy digital technology, including critical thinking and empathy," Deevy added.

The series of online tutorials has been developed in collaboration with journalists, academics and representatives from NGOs and civil society organisations across.

The programme has been launched in Singapore first. "We also plan to bring this programme beyond Asia Pacific to Argentina and Mexico," said Facebook.