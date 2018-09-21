NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook to Drop On-Site Support for Political Campaigns

, 21 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook to Drop On-Site Support for Political Campaigns

Facebook said on Thursday that it would no longer dispatch employees to the offices of political campaigns to offer support ahead of elections, as it did with US President Donald Trump in the 2016 race.

The company and other major online ad sellers including Alphabet's Google and Twitter have long offered free dedicated assistance to strengthen relationships with top advertisers such as presidential campaigns.

Brad Parscale, who was Trump's online ads chief in 2016, last year called onsite "embeds" from Facebook crucial to the candidate's victory. Facebook has said that Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton was offered identical help, but she accepted a different level than Trump.

Google and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests to comment on whether they also would pull back support.

Facebook said it could offer assistance to more candidates globally by focusing on offering support through an online portal instead of in person. It said that political organisations still would be able to contact employees to receive basic training on using Facebook or for assistance on getting ads approved.

Bloomberg first reported the new approach.

Facebook, Twitter, and Google served as "quasi-digital consultants" to US election campaigns in 2016, researchers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and University of Utah found in a paper published a year ago.

The companies helped campaigns navigate their services' ad systems and "actively" shaped campaign communication by suggesting what types of messages to direct to whom, the researchers stated.

Facebook's involvement with Trump's campaign drew scrutiny from US lawmakers after the company found its user data had separately been misused by political data firm Cambridge Analytica, which consulted for the Trump campaign.

In written testimony to US lawmakers in June, Facebook said its employees had not spotted any misuse "in the course of their interactions with Cambridge Analytica" during the election.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Daredevil Season 3 Release Date Announced by Netflix
Australian Teen Who Hacked Apple to Face Sentencing Next Week
Pricee
Facebook to Drop On-Site Support for Political Campaigns
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  3. OnePlus 6T Set to Launch Soon, New Leak Suggests No Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Motorola One Power India Launch Date Officially Announced
  5. WhatsApp Will No Longer Work on iPhone 3GS and Older iPhone Models
  6. New Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Input, Echo Plus, and Echo Sub Launched for India
  7. BSNL FTTH Broadband Plans Refreshed to Offer Up to 3.5TB Data at 100Mbps
  8. Vivo Y81 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  9. iPhone XS Has a Smaller Battery, More RAM Compared to the iPhone X
  10. Nokia 7.1 Plus With Display Notch Leaked Ahead of HMD's October 4 Event
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.