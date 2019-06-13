Technology News

Facebook to Create 500 Jobs in New London Engineering Centre

Facebook said it will employ more than 3,000 people in the capital by the end of the year across three sites.

By | Updated: 13 June 2019 14:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook to Create 500 Jobs in New London Engineering Centre

Facebook will create 500 new tech jobs in London by the end of 2019, including 100 roles in artificial intelligence, with many working on systems to detect and remove malicious content, fake accounts and harmful behaviour, it said on Wednesday.

The social media giant said it will employ more than 3,000 people in the capital by the end of the year across three sites, including its new engineering centre in Soho, central London.

"These hundreds of new jobs demonstrate not only our commitment to the UK but also our determination to proactively detect and remove malicious content," Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook's vice president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said at a London Tech Week event.

Facebook said London was its biggest engineering centre outside the United States, with 1,800 people employed in technology and engineering by the end of the year.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
The Division 2 Free Weekend Announced, Full Game Available at Over 50 Percent Off
Slack Listing Likely to Value It at Up to $17 Billion
Honor Smartphones
Facebook to Create 500 Jobs in New London Engineering Centre
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. This Is Our Official First Look at the Google Pixel 4
  2. Mi 9T Is a Rebranded Redmi K20: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  4. Amazfit Smartwatch 2 Debuts with Two Special Editions, Amazfit Health Watch
  5. Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro Set to Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro With 'In-Display Selfie Camera' to Launch in India Soon
  7. Zomato Moves Closer to Drone-Based Food Delivery With Its Latest Test
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Update: Release Date, What's New, and More
  9. LG X6 With Triple Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
  10. HTC U19e, Desire 19+ Mid-Range Smartphones Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.