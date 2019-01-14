NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook to Be Ordered to Stop Gathering User Data by German Antitrust Watchdog: Report

, 14 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook to Be Ordered to Stop Gathering User Data by German Antitrust Watchdog: Report

Germany's antitrust watchdog plans to order Facebook to stop gathering some user data, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

The Federal Cartel Office, which has been investigating Facebook since 2015, has already found that the social media giant abused its market dominance to gather data on people without their knowledge or consent.

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said the watchdog will present the US company with its ruling on what action it needs to take in the next few weeks.

A Facebook spokeswoman said the company disputes the watchdog's findings and will continue to defend this position.

The investigation is being closely watched amid mounting concerns over leaks of data on tens of millions of Facebook users, as well as the use of social media by foreign powers seeking to influence elections in the United States.

The German watchdog objects in particular to how Facebook acquires data on people from third-party apps - including its own WhatsApp and Instagram services as well as games and websites - and its tracking of people who are not members.

The paper said it is still not clear how strictly Facebook will have to comply with the German order, noting that the watchdog looks likely to set a deadline for compliance rather than insisting on immediate action.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Airtel Discontinues International Roaming Activation Fee to Counter Reliance Jio
Pricee
Facebook to Be Ordered to Stop Gathering User Data by German Antitrust Watchdog: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi S2, Mi 6X to get Android Pie update Soon
  2. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  3. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Nintendo GameCube and N64 Classic Consoles Leaked
  5. OnePlus 7 Alleged Leak Shows a Notch-Free Sliding Design
  6. Redmi Note 7 Includes Watertight Seals to Protect Against Water Damage
  7. Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Vivo Z3i Standard Edition With a 19:9 IPS LCD Panel Launched
  9. Amazon Offering Rs. 1,000 Extra on Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Cash Load
  10. Samsung Galaxy M Series Teased With Infinity-V Display on Amazon.in
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.