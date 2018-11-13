NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook to Allow France to 'Embed' Regulators to Combat Hate Speech

, 13 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook to Allow France to 'Embed' Regulators to Combat Hate Speech

Highlights

  • France to 'embed' regulators at Facebook to combat hate speech
  • French President Emmanuel Macron announced the move on Monday
  • A team of senior civil servants will be sent to Facebook for six months

Facebook will allow French regulators to "embed" inside the company to examine how it combats online hate speech, the first time the wary tech giant has opened its doors in such a way, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

From January, Macron's administration will send a small team of senior civil servants to the company for six months to verify Facebook's goodwill and determine whether its checks on racist, sexist or hate-fuelled speech could be improved.

"It's a first," Macron told the annual Internet Governance Forum in Paris. "I'm delighted by this very innovative experimental approach," he said. "It's an experiment, but a very important first step in my view."

The trial project is an example of what Macron has called "smart regulation", something he wants to extend to other tech leaders such as Google, Apple and Amazon.

The move follows a meeting with Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg in May, when Macron invited the CEOs of some of the biggest tech firms to Paris, telling them they should work for the common good.

The officials may be seconded from the telecoms regulator and the interior and justice ministries, a government source said. Facebook said the selection was up to the French presidency.

It is unclear whether the group will have access to highly-sensitive material such as Facebook's algorithms or codes to remove hate speech. It could travel to Facebook's European headquarters in Dublin and global base in Menlo Park, California if necessary, the company said.

"The best way to ensure that any regulation is smart and works for people is by governments, regulators and businesses working together to learn from each other and explore ideas," Nick Clegg, the former British deputy prime minister who is now head of Facebook's global affairs, said in a statement.

France's approach to hate speech has contrasted sharply with Germany, Europe's leading advocate of privacy.

Since January, Berlin has required sites to remove banned content within 24 hours or face fines of up to EUR 50 million (roughly $56 million or Rs. 407 crores). That has led to accusations of censorship.

France's use of embedded regulators is modelled on what happens in its banking and nuclear industries.

"(Tech companies) now have the choice between something that is smart but intrusive and regulation that is wicked and plain stupid," a French official said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Emmanuel Macron, France, Google
Warcraft 3: Reforged May Be Blizzard's Most Ambitious Remaster Yet
Pricee
Facebook to Allow France to 'Embed' Regulators to Combat Hate Speech
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A9 With 4 Rear Cameras Said to Launch in India This Month
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android Pie Beta Release Spotted, Download Link Available
  3. Realme 2 Pro, 1 to Get ColorOS 5.2 This Month; Realme 2 and C1 Later
  4. iPad Pro (2018) India Launch Date Revealed, Pre-Orders Now Open
  5. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  6. WhatsApp Tipped to Soon Get a Sticker Search Feature
  7. Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go Smartphone With 6-Inch Display Unveiled
  8. How to Set Up Airtel eSIM on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR
  9. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
  10. OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Colour Variant to Launch in India Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.