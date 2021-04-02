Technology News
loading

Facebook Backed by US Supreme Court in Case About Unwanted Texting

The court ruled that Facebook's actions - sending text messages without consent - did not fit within the definition of conduct barred by the law.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 April 2021 11:42 IST
Facebook Backed by US Supreme Court in Case About Unwanted Texting

Facebook said the security-related messages were tied to users' cellphone numbers

Highlights
  • The court ruled that Facebook's action didn't break any law
  • The lawsuit was filed in 2015 in California
  • Facebook was accused of violating the anti-robocall law

The US Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for businesses to pester consumers with phone calls or text messages by tossing out a lawsuit accusing Facebook of violating a federal anti-robocall law.

The justices, in a 9-0 decision authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, sided with Facebook over its argument that text messages the social media company sent did not violate a 1991 federal law called the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

The case highlighted the challenge for the justices in applying outdated laws to modern technologies. The ruling sparked calls for the US Congress to update the law, enacted three decades ago to curb telemarketing abuse by banning most unauthorized robocalls.

"By narrowing the scope of the TCPA, the court is allowing companies the ability to assault the public with a non-stop wave of unwanted calls and texts, around the clock," Democratic Senator Edward Markey and Democratic Representative Anna Eshoo said in a joint statement.

The court ruled that Facebook's actions — sending text messages without consent — did not fit within the technical definition of the type of conduct barred by the law, which was enacted before the rise of modern cellphone technology.

The lawsuit was filed in 2015 in California federal court by Montana resident Noah Duguid, who said Facebook sent him many automatic text messages without his consent. The lawsuit accused Menlo Park, California-based Facebook of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's restriction on using an automatic telephone dialling system.

Facebook said the security-related messages, triggered when users try to log in to their accounts from a new device or internet browser, were tied to users' cellphone numbers. "As the court recognized, the law's provisions were never intended to prohibit companies from sending targeted security notifications and the court's decision will allow companies to continue working to keep the accounts of their users safe," Facebook said in a statement.

Sergei Lemberg, Duguid's lawyer, said anyone could steer clear of liability under the law as long as they use similar technology to Facebook's.

"This is a disappointing ruling for anyone who owns a cellphone or values their privacy," Lemberg added.

In this instance, the lawsuit asserted that Facebook's system that sent automated text messages was akin to a traditional automatic dialling system - known as an auto dialer - used to send robocalls.

"Duguid's quarrel is with Congress, which did not define an auto dialer as malleably as he would have liked," Sotomayor wrote in the ruling.

The law requires that the equipment used must use a "random or sequential number generator" but the court concluded that Facebook's system "does not use such technology," Sotomayor added.

Duguid said that Facebook repeatedly sent him account login notifications by text message to his cellphone even though he was not a Facebook user and never had been. Despite numerous efforts, Duguid said he was unable to stop Facebook from "robotexting" him.

Facebook responded that Duguid had most likely been assigned a phone number that had been previously associated with a Facebook user who had opted in to receive the notifications.

A federal judge threw out the lawsuit but in 2019 the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals revived it. The 9th Circuit took a broad view of the law, saying it not only bans devices that automatically dial randomly generated numbers but also stored numbers that are not randomly generated.

The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions said the decision "to narrowly interpret auto dialers is a win for the credit union industry."

"We have long fought for this clarity to ensure credit unions can contact their members with important, time-sensitive financial information without fear of violating the TCPA and facing frivolous lawsuits," the association said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Robocall, Anti Robocall Law
DC’s New Gods, Aquaman Spin-Off The Trench Cancelled at Warner Bros.

Related Stories

Facebook Backed by US Supreme Court in Case About Unwanted Texting
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Review: History Repeats Itself
  2. Casio Launches Its First G-Shock Smartwatch With Wear OS by Google
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers
  4. Moto G60, Moto G20 Design, Specifications Leaked
  5. Mi 11 Ultra Price in India Tipped to Start at Over Rs. 70,000
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro Teardown Video Gives Details About Its Repairability
  7. From The Big Bull to Mortal Kombat, What to Watch in April
  8. Vivo S1, V15 Pro Getting Android 11 Update for Limited Users: Report
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Review: Worth Paying Extra For?
  10. Moto G60 May Launch in India as Moto G40 Fusion: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer Release Date Set for Saturday
  2. India's Digital IDs for Land Could Exclude Poor, Indigenous Communities, Experts Warn
  3. Global Chip Supply Chain Increasingly Vulnerable to Massive Disruption: Study
  4. Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition With 12GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Facebook Backed by US Supreme Court in Case About Unwanted Texting
  6. DC’s New Gods, Aquaman Spin-Off The Trench Cancelled at Warner Bros.
  7. Motorola One Hyper Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch in Brazil: Report
  8. Noise Buds Play TWS Earphones With Google Fast Pair Support, Tru Bass Technology Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro Teardown Video by iFixit Shows What’s Most Difficult to Repair on the Flagship Phone
  10. Moto G60 May Launch in India as Moto G40 Fusion, May See Camera Downgrade: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com