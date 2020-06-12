Technology News
Facebook Will Now Show Results from Wikipedia in Search Results

The knowledge panels about the topic appears on the right of the search page on Facebook.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 12 June 2020 15:45 IST
Facebook Will Now Show Results from Wikipedia in Search Results

Facebook knowledge box is similar to Google's knowledge panel, displayed on the right side of the screen

Highlights
  • Facebook knowledge box contains information from Wikipedia
  • The box also has Facebook and Instagram links of a personality
  • The feature is available on desktop and Web browser

Facebook is adding Wikipedia-powered knowledge box on the platform that displays information about public figures, places and interests — like movies and TV shows. With this development, the social media giant hopes to keep their users inside its platform when they're looking for information about topics that they would normally turn to Google or Wikipedia to find. Facebook has confirmed to a publication that the feature is a "pilot program" that is available for desktop, mobile Web and iOS. The knowledge box feature is similar to Google's Knowlege Panel that displays information about the particular topic, next to the search result.

How does the knowledge box feature on Facebook work?

The feature works with the regular search bar on Facebook, available at the top of the screen. For instance, if you look for Narendra Modi in the search bar, Facebook will display a small knowledge box (or panel) on the right side with information gathered from Wikipedia - similar to Google's Knowledge Panel present at the right side of the search page. The box also contains links to the topic's (in this case Narendra Modi) Facebook and Instagram page along with "also see" links. As Facebook is still testing this feature, we might see the addition of more information to the knowledge panel such as related books, official websites and so on, once it is upgraded.

The new search feature by Facebook was confirmed to TechCrunch and was first reported by SocialMediaToday. It is said to be a pilot programme therefore, it is likely many users may not be able to see the information panel yet.

Limitations of the Facebook knowledge box feature

Currently, Facebook displays the knowledge panel of mainly individual personalities rather interests such as movies and music. For instance, Facebook displays the knowledge panel of the film, Joker but does not show results for the film, Parasite that won multiple Oscar awards the same year.

Similarly, the platform is currently relying on Wikipedia therefore, the source of information is also limited. The company's competitor Google, for instance, display information such official website link, public profile links such as LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and so on. Additionally, information about popular topics is also limited. For example, if you search COVID-19, Facebook will display its own information hub whereas Google provides vast search results about the same topic.

The search feature also does not work with languages other than English.

How will the Facebook feature benefit users?

For starters, users on Facebook won't be required to switch platform to gather factual information about a topic. Presenting information in the sidebar could also help Facebook curb the spread of misinformation on its platform to a certain extent.

With the knowledge panel feature, Facebook will also try to redeem itself after it blocked the access to graph amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The graph search allowed users to find Facebook posts about various topics.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Knowledge Panel, Wikipedia, Facebook Web
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Photographer Behind Viral Phone-Breaking Wallpaper Speaks Out
Dark Season 3 Trailer Sets Up the End, Which Is Also the Beginning

