NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Testing Feature to Let You 'Watch Videos Together' With Friends

, 19 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Testing Feature to Let You 'Watch Videos Together' With Friends

Highlights

  • It would enable simultaneous co-viewing of videos over a group chat
  • A Facebook spokesperson said this is an "internal test"
  • The feature would introduce new revenue opportunities for the company

Facebook is testing a feature called "Watch Videos Together" on Messenger that would enable simultaneous co-viewing of videos over a group chat on different devices.

A Facebook spokesperson said this is an "internal test", TechCrunch reported on Friday. 

The code discovered describes Messenger allowing you to "tap to watch together now" and "chat about the same videos at the same time" with chat thread members receiving a notification -- "Everyone in this chat can control the video and see who's watching."

The feature was first spotted by Ananay Arora, the founder of deadline management app "Timebound" and an engineer named Jane Manchun Wong in Messenger's code-base, the report added. 

Along with allowing Messenger users to create shared experiences from afar, the "Watch Videos Together" feature would introduce new revenue opportunities for the company, the report said. 

Since the News Feed ad revenue growth has slowed down amidst fluctuating user growth and limited ad space, the social media giant has recently been focussing on its subsidiaries like Messenger and photo-messaging app Instagram to increase monetisation. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram
Microsoft to Launch Disc-Less Xbox One for Under $200 in 2019: Report
NASA's Kepler Planet-Hunting Telescope Put to Rest With Final Commands
Pricee
Facebook Testing Feature to Let You 'Watch Videos Together' With Friends
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infocus Snap 4
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Impressions
  2. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  3. Snapchat Gets Friendship Profiles and Bitmoji Stories
  4. Apple’s Silliest-Looking Product Is Easily One of Its Best Yet
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Eevee
  6. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
  7. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  8. Amazon Prime Video, Netflix Sued Over Obscene Content in India
  9. Motorola One Power Starts Receiving Android 9.0 Pie Update in India
  10. PUBG Mobile Tips From India's Best Team — and How They Got Started Thanks to Fortnite
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.