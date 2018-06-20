Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Targeting Threatens Free Speech: Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower

 
, 20 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Targeting Threatens Free Speech: Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower

Photo Credit: Bloomberg photo by Chris J. Ratcliffe

Highlights

  • Lawmakers must create a common set of standards: Wylie
  • Wylie aired his allegations about Cambridge Analytica earlier this year
  • Cambridge Analytica tapped information with the help of Aleksandr Kogan

The whistleblower who outed Cambridge Analytica for improperly accessing millions of Facebook users' personal information warned on Tuesday that unchecked data collection and targeting on social media threaten web users' privacy - and the healthy function of democracy.

Christopher Wylie, who worked at the consultancy before it assisted President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, pointed to Facebook's tools that allow political candidates, advertisers and others to reach discrete categories of Americans online. Their narrowly tailored and delivered messages, he said at an event hosted by The Washington Post, "erode the public forum" because they allow some in politics to "go to every one of you in the audience and whisper you something. And you don't know what I'm telling this person versus that person."

Wylie first aired his allegations about Cambridge Analytica earlier this year, leading Facebook to acknowledge that as many as 87 million of its users may have had their names, "likes" and other personal information compromised. Cambridge Analytica tapped this vein of information with the help of researcher Aleksandr Kogan, who built apps that harvested data about thousands of Facebook users - as well as millions of their friends. In response, Facebook has initiated a full audit of third-party apps on its site while debuting new tools that help users wipe some of their data from the site.

But Wylie and Kogan, in separate appearances in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, said Facebook's fixes don't go far enough. Wylie coupled his warning with a call to federal lawmakers that they must create a "common set of standards that apply universally," to tech companies beyond just Facebook, in the wake of the social giant's controversy with Cambridge Analytica.

Kogan, who appeared at a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee, criticised tech giants like Facebook for "skullduggery," while calling for greater regulation that would force companies to be more transparent, and give users more choice, about how their data is used.

Their comments come as the US government continues to probe Facebook for a series of recent privacy mishaps, while Congress scrambles to figure out if it should police Silicon Valley tech giants more aggressively.

Kogan began his Senate testimony by apologising, much like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg did when he appeared in Congress two months ago about the Cambridge Analytica matter. "What is clear to me now is that I made a mistake in not appreciating how people would feel about us using their data, and I am sorry," Kogan told lawmakers.

Still, Kogan said he doubted the effectiveness of Cambridge Analytica's efforts to target Facebook users and create "psychographic" profiles that might influence their behaviour, calling the technique "science fiction."

Facebook executives touted their recent improvements during their own event in Washington on Tuesday. "There will always be smart, well-funded people out there trying to get whatever information they can for bad reasons," Rob Sherman, Facebook's deputy chief privacy officer, planned to tell attendees. "But we'll keep investing heavily and improving our tools and techniques to stay ahead."

© The Washington Post 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica, Aleksandr Kogan, Facebook Data Scandal, Christopher Wylie
Hackers Hit South Korean Cryptocurrency Exchange Bithumb, Bitcoin Falls
Best Camera Phones
Facebook Targeting Threatens Free Speech: Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Mi Band 3 Gets New Phone Mute Functionality via Software Update
  2. Flipkart Offering Smartphone Discounts, Buyback Guarantees in New Sale
  3. 2018 iPhone Mockups Leaked, iPhone SE 2 Reportedly Not Coming This Year
  4. BSNL Revises Several Prepaid Plans to Offer More Data, Taking on Jio
  5. Android Messages for Web Now Lets Users Send Texts From a PC
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One Phone Listed Online, Specifications Leaked
  7. HTC Desire 12+ Review
  8. Airtel Takes On Jio by Offering 2GB Data at Rs. 99
  9. MIUI 10 China Developer ROM Rollout Begins for Eligible Devices
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones to Go on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.