Technology News
loading

Facebook Launches Media Campaign to Defend Targeted Advertisements in Spat With Apple

Facebook unveiled the "Good Ideas Deserve To Be Found" initiative via television, radio, and digital spots.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 26 February 2021 10:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Launches Media Campaign to Defend Targeted Advertisements in Spat With Apple

Facebook insists the initiative is designed to help small businesses weather the economic storm

Highlights
  • The iOS change is expected to come later this year
  • The new feature will include a displayed prompt
  • Facebook and Google fear that consumers will say no to tracking

Facebook is not backing down in its fight with Apple over a new privacy feature that could curb tracking needed for the social network's targeted advertisements, launching a major media campaign to defend a practice that is a big revenue generator.

The "Good Ideas Deserve To Be Found" initiative unveiled on Thursday includes television, radio, and digital spots.

"Every business starts with an idea, and being able to share that idea through personalised advertisements is a game changer for small businesses," Facebook said in a statement, citing examples like a farm that offers goat yoga classes.

Facebook insists the initiative is designed to help small businesses weather the economic storm churned up by the coronavirus pandemic, but it also wants to keep pressure on Apple about an upcoming change to its operating software.

The iOS change, expected to come later this year, will include a tracking transparency feature that Facebook claims could cripple its ability to serve up targeted ads and hurt many businesses - and cost it a ton of revenue.

The new feature will include a displayed prompt telling people what tracking data is gathered by mobile apps and asking for permission to allow it.

Platforms like Facebook and Google, as well as the apps they carry, fear that most consumers, when given a choice, will say no to tracking.

"Limiting the use of personalised advertisements would take away a vital growth engine for businesses," Facebook said, insisting its users preferred targeted advertisements to generic ones.

Earlier this month, Facebook said it would put in place its own pop-up messages explaining the change and touting the benefits of targeted ads, alongside Apple's messages.

"Apple has every incentive to use their dominant platform position to interfere with how our apps and other apps work, which they regularly do to preference their own," Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said last month on an earnings call.

"Apple may say that they're doing this to help people but the moves clearly track their competitive interests."

One day later, Apple boss Tim Cook did not mention Facebook by name but slammed business models built on targeted advertising, which accounts for most of Facebook's revenue.

"If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are no choices at all, it does not deserve our praise. It deserves reform," Cook was quoted as saying by CNBC at a conference in Brussels.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Twitter Announces Super Follows Service to Charge Followers for Special Content in Revenue Push

Related Stories

Facebook Launches Media Campaign to Defend Targeted Advertisements in Spat With Apple
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration
  2. Google Maps Finally Gets a Dark Mode, Starting With Android
  3. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  4. BSNL to Completely Revamp Bharat Fiber Plans from March 1: Report
  5. Bounce Bike Rental App Is Launching Its First Electric Scooter in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Feature IP67 Dust and Water Resistance
  7. Redmi K40 Series Set to Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  8. Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ Now Official With 120Hz Display
  9. Airtel Gained the Most Subscribers Due to Better Network in 2020: Opensignal
  10. Government Announces Strict New Guidelines for Social Media, OTT Platforms
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says US Factory Closed for Two Days Due to Parts Shortages
  2. Facebook Launches Media Campaign to Defend Targeted Advertisements in Spat With Apple
  3. Twitter Announces Super Follows Service to Charge Followers for Special Content in Revenue Push
  4. Facebook Switches News Back on in Australia, Signs Content Deals With Three Local Publishers
  5. Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series One UI 3.1 Update Rolling Out: Report
  7. Army of the Dead Trailer Teases Zack Snyder’s Netflix Zombie Heist Movie
  8. Realme 8 Series Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth to Sport Quad Rear Cameras With 108-Megapixel Primary Sensor
  9. Airtel Gained Highest Number of Subscribers Due to Better Network Quality in 2020: Opensignal
  10. AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series to Get New GPU/ GPUs on March 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com