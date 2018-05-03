Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Taps Advisers for Audits on Bias and Civil Rights

 
, 03 May 2018
Facebook has enlisted two outside advisers to examine how it treats under-represented communities and whether it has a liberal bias.

Civil rights leader Laura Murphy will examine civil rights issues, along with law firm Relman, Dane & Colfax. Former Sen. Jon Kyl, an Arizona Republican, will examine concerns about a liberal bias on Facebook.

The moves come as Facebook deals with a privacy scandal related to access of tens of millions of users' data by a consulting firm affiliated with President Donald Trump. CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress on the issue last month. Facebook also has faced criticisms over a deluge of fake news and Russian election interference.

The audits were reported earlier by Axios. Facebook says the feedback will help Facebook improve and serve users more effectively.

In related news, Cambridge Analytica, the Trump-affiliated data firm at the centre of Facebook's worst privacy scandal in history, is declaring bankruptcy and shutting down.

The London firm blamed "unfairly negative media coverage" and said it has been "vilified" for actions it says are both legal and widely accepted as part of online advertising.

Cambridge Analytica said it has filed papers to begin insolvency proceedings in the UK and will seek bankruptcy protection in a federal court in New York.

