Technology News
loading

Facebook Takes Down White Nationalist and Fake Antifa Accounts

Some of the removed white nationalist accounts were associated with the Proud Boys, which Facebook previously classified as a dangerous group.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 June 2020 12:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Takes Down White Nationalist and Fake Antifa Accounts

Facebook declined to comment on whether it had been in touch with law enforcement

Highlights
  • Facebook said it has removed accounts falsely claiming allegiance
  • Facebook said it was looking closer at accounts discussing protests
  • The misleading antifa accounts were removed for "inauthentic behavior"

Facebook said Tuesday it has suspended accounts associated with white nationalist groups after some advocated bringing weapons to the current wave of anti-racist protests.

Company officials also said they removed accounts falsely claiming allegiance to antifa in order to bring discredit to the anti-fascist movement.

Antifa adherents have said they focus on defending people from attacks by authorities or vigilantes, but they have been vilified by President Donald Trump who, without citing evidence, said they were instigators of anti-police violence.

Some of the removed white nationalist accounts were associated with the Proud Boys, which Facebook previously classified as a dangerous group. The others had connections to a group called the American Guard, which is now classified the same way.

Multiple Facebook executives described the action on condition they not be identified. They said they acted based on behavior, not the politics of any content, and that Facebook had not designated antifa as dangerous.

The company said it was looking closer at accounts discussing protests when it saw what it deemed white nationalist accounts encouraging violence.

The misleading antifa accounts were removed for "inauthentic behavior," because they purported to be something they were not, Facebook said.

As with a false antifa tweet that Twitter tied to a third white nationalist group and which was widely distributed as a screen shot, the Facebook executives said Tuesday the goal of such content is often not to win thousands of followers but to plant a single false flag that can be used to sow distrust about the target group.

Facebook declined to comment on whether it had been in touch with law enforcement, which it typically does in cases of an imminent threat.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Twitter, Donald Trump, Black Lives Matter
Twitter Names Ex Google CFO Pichette as Chair, Kordestani to Stay On
iOS 14 Will Support All iPhone Models That Run iOS 13, Including iPhone 6s Series: Report

Related Stories

Facebook Takes Down White Nationalist and Fake Antifa Accounts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Remove China Apps Pulled From Google Play
  2. This Website Gives You a Look at the Path of Cyclone Nisarga
  3. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  4. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  6. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  7. Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 Prepaid Plan Now Available in 10 More Circles
  8. Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With Up to 40 Days Battery Life Debuts in India
  9. Asus TUF Laptops and ROG Desktops Announced Starting at Rs. 60,990
  10. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: Top 10
  2. Facebook, Saregama Sign Global Deal to Add Its Music to Stories, Posts, and Profiles
  3. Honor Play 4 Will Come With Infrared Camera to Measure Body Temperature, Company Claims
  4. iOS 14 Will Support All iPhone Models That Run iOS 13, Including iPhone 6s Series: Report
  5. Facebook Takes Down White Nationalist and Fake Antifa Accounts
  6. Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Twitter Names Ex Google CFO Pichette as Chair, Kordestani to Stay On
  8. Google’s New Android TV Dongle Revealed in New Report
  9. Zoom Booms as Pandemic Drives Millions to Its Video Service
  10. Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 Prepaid Plan Availability Now Expanded to 10 More Circles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com