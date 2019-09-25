Technology News
loading

Facebook Takes Down Pro-Trump Pages With Reported Ukraine Links

Facebook said in an email Tuesday it had taken down "I Love America" and related pages.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 16:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Takes Down Pro-Trump Pages With Reported Ukraine Links

Facebook has removed a group of pages on its platform reportedly linked to Ukraine which featured US patriotic messages and praise for President Donald Trump, with posts seen by millions of users.

The social media giant said in an email Tuesday it had taken down "I Love America" and related pages "for violating our policies against spam and fake accounts, and are continuing to investigate for any further violations."

The move came a day after an investigation published by the left-leaning news site Popular Information which said the page was registered to Ukrainian media strategist Andriy Zyuzikov and regularly posted pro-Trump themes and a considerable amount of misinformation.

The messages ranged from innocuous posts such as "Everyone should respect and stand for our American Flag" to fake statements, including one saying Hillary Clinton had sold her email access to foreign governments.

According to analytics cited by Popular Info, the I Love America page had 1.1 million fans and more than nine million interactions over the past three months -- more than news sites such as BuzzFeed and the Los Angeles Times.

Facebook so far has not found any links from the page to "state actors" but made a decision to block the operation because of spam and so-called clickbait which violate its policies.

The news report said the page was recycling hoaxes and false information used by Russia's Internet Research Agency as part of efforts to manipulate voters in the 2016 US election.

Related pages also removed included names such as "Cute or Not?" and "God bless Donald and Melania Trump and God bless America," which according to Popular Info were also controlled from Ukraine and posted similar messages.

The move comes with Facebook and other platforms under pressure to curb misinformation and efforts by state-controlled entities to interfere in elections of other countries.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Ukraine, Donald Trump
Samsung Galaxy A10s 3GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
iPad (2019) With 10.2-Inch Display Starts Shipping
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Takes Down Pro-Trump Pages With Reported Ukraine Links
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, New Power Bank Launched
  2. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Discounts, Offers Revealed for All Phones
  3. Redmi 8A With Display Notch, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  5. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  6. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  7. Samsung Galaxy A50s Review
  8. Vivo U3x With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Mario Kart Tour Is Now Finally Available on Android, iOS
  10. Joker Movie Has a New Release Date in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Circulated Order Staying Online Sale of Medicines to States, Centre Tells Delhi High Court
  2. Lyft App to Display US Ride-Hail Alternatives as Congestion Concerns Mount
  3. iPad (2019) With 10.2-Inch Display Starts Shipping
  4. Facebook Takes Down Pro-Trump Pages With Reported Ukraine Links
  5. Samsung Galaxy A10s 3GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Contractors Form Small Union in Face of Tech's Long Resistance
  7. Amazon Buys Cloud Startup INLT to Help Merchants Import Goods
  8. Netflix Set for Worst Quarter Since 2012 as Competition Looms
  9. Mario Kart Tour Now Available to Download (and Play) on Android, iOS
  10. Oppo Reno Ace Up for Reservation Ahead of Launch, Official Renders Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.