Facebook Suspends 200 Apps Over Data Misuse Investigation

 
, 14 May 2018
Facebook Suspends 200 Apps Over Data Misuse Investigation

Facebook has so far suspended around 200 apps in the first stage of its review into apps that had access to large quantities of user data, a response to a scandal around political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

The apps were suspended pending a thorough investigation into whether they did in fact misuse any data, said Ime Archibong, Facebook's vice president of product partnerships.

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced the investigation on March 21 and said the social network will investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before the company reduced data access in 2014.

Last week, Zuckerberg ordered one of the biggest management shakeups in the history of the social network, giving more responsibility to his chief product officer and launching a blockchain division.

The shakeup appeared to consolidate power at the sprawling Internet company, although it included no firings or outside hires and did not change the role of either Zuckerberg or Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Chris Cox, the chief product officer in charge of the flagship Facebook service, will now also oversee the widely used services Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, the company said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018



