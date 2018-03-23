Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Summoned by German Justice Minister Over Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal

 
, 23 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Summoned by German Justice Minister Over Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal

German Justice Minister Katarina Barley

Germany's justice minister said on Thursday she had asked to speak to Facebook executives to find out whether the social media site's 30 million users in the country were affected by a scandal involving the handling of personal data.

The world's largest social media network is facing government scrutiny in Europe and the United States about a whistleblower's allegations that London-based consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed user information to build profiles on American voters that were later used to help elect US President Donald Trump in 2016.

Katarina Barley said it must be possible for users of social media sites to specify whether they are happy for their data to be used in certain ways, rather than just giving them the option to tick "yes" or not be able to use the service.

"I demand clarification on whether German users and accounts are affected and what Facebook plans to do to prevent this from happening again," she told a news conference.

She said a day for the talks next week had not been set.


Germany has been a leading proponent of tougher regulation on social media. It passed a tough law to clamp down on online hate speech last year, and Facebook also faces a German anti-trust inquiry over the monetising of personal data.

Privacy rights are a particularly sensitive and emotional issue in Germany after decades of state surveillance carried out by the Nazi regime and later in Communist East Germany.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg apologised on Wednesday for mistakes his company made in how it handled the data of 50 million of its users and promised tougher steps to restrict developers' access to such information.

The revelation has knocked nearly $50 billion (roughly Rs. 3.25 lakh crores) off Facebook's stock market value in two days and hit the shares of Twitter and Snap over fears that a failure by big tech firms to protect personal data could deter advertisers and users and invite tougher regulation.

Barley said that the issue was best dealt with at a European, rather than a national, level. New European Union privacy rules take effect in May.

"We know that companies respect the rules when sanctions are particularly painful," she said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cambridge Analytica, Donald Trump, Europe, Facebook, Germany, Social, US
Facebook Privacy Scandal: How to Check Which Advertisers Have Access to Your Data
Can Zuckerberg's Media Blitz Take the Pressure Off Facebook?
Facebook Summoned by German Justice Minister Over Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale in India Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Vivo V9 Selfie Smartphone Launched at Rs. 22,990; Pre-Orders Open
  3. Vivo V9 First Impressions
  4. Vivo V9 India Launch Today, How to Watch Live
  5. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Teased in a Pacific Rim: Uprising Promotion Video
  6. Vivo V9 With 6.3-Inch FullView Display, iPhone X-Like Notch Launched
  7. How to Check Which Advertisers Have Access to Your Facebook Data
  8. Best Earphones You Can Buy Under Rs 2,000
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Gaming Performance Review
  10. Google Files Go App Updated With Faster Search Experience
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.