Technology News

Facebook Still Hosting New Zealand Mosque Shooting Videos: Report

, 20 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Still Hosting New Zealand Mosque Shooting Videos: Report
Highlights

Sections of the raw footage are still available for users to watch

Report says both Facebook, Instagram are hosting videos of the attack

Some of the videos are slices of the original 17-minute clip

Despite Facebook's claim that the livestreaming video of the March 15 Christchurch shooting that killed 50 people was removed from its platforms, sections of the raw footage are still available for users to watch, the media reported.

According to a report in Motherboard on Friday, certain videos on Facebook and Instagram show sections of the raw attack footage.

"The world's biggest and most well-resourced social media network is still hosting copies of the violent attack video on its own platform as well as Instagram," the report claimed.

Some of the videos are slices of the original 17-minute clip -- trimmed down to one minute or so -- and are open to be viewed by anyone.

In one instance, instead of removing the video, which shows the terrorist shooting and murdering innocent civilians from a first-person perspective, Facebook has simply marked the clip as potentially containing "violent or graphic content".

One of the clips shows the terrorist walking up to the first mosque he targeted, and opening fire. The video does not show the full attack, and stops at the 01:15 mark.

A Facebook spokesperson, however, said "the video did violate our policies and has been removed".

The Facebook livestreaming of the New Zealand terror attack sparked global outrage. The video was viewed over 4,000 times before it was removed.

The video was later shared in millions on other social media platforms, including Twitter and YouTube.

Facing flak, the social media giant is now exploring restrictions on who can use its "Facebook Live" feature.

Earlier this month, New Zealand's privacy commissioner John Edwards labelled Facebook as "morally bankrupt pathological liars" after the social media platform's CEO Mark Zuckerberg tried to play down the Facebook livestreaming of Christchurch shooting.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, New Zealand, New Zealand Shooting, Facebook Live
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on Tuesday, CEO Pete Lau Says
Tesla to Shrink Board to 7 Directors From 11
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Facebook Still Hosting New Zealand Mosque Shooting Videos: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Pixel 3 Owner Asks for Refund, Gets 10 Replacement Phones Instead: Report
  2. Jio TV Launches Four New Exclusive HD Movie Channels
  3. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  4. All You Need to Know About Avengers: Endgame and the Future of MCU
  5. Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000
  6. Indian Student Destroys 59 University Computers With a 'Killer USB Drive’
  7. OnePlus 7 Launch Date to Be Announced on Tuesday, CEO Confirms
  8. Vodafone Offers Unlimited Calls for 365 Days With New Rs. 999 Recharge
  9. BSNL Offers Up to 25 Percent Cashback on Annual, 6-Month Postpaid Plans
  10. Chrome for Android Gets Dark Mode in Stable Version: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.