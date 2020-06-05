Technology News
Facebook Starts Labelling State-Controlled Media Posts, Will Block Ads

Facebook will apply the label to Russia's Sputnik, Iran's Press TV, and China's Xinhua News, according to a partial list Facebook provided.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 June 2020 11:50 IST
The new measure comes just months ahead of the November US presidential election

Highlights
  • Facebook said its label will appear on pages globally
  • Facebook will not label US state-backed media
  • In 2018, YouTube started identifying channels on similar grounds

Facebook will start labeling Russian, Chinese and other state-controlled media organisations, and later this summer will block any ads from such outlets that target US users, it said on Thursday.

The world's biggest social network will apply the label to Russia's Sputnik, Iran's Press TV, and China's Xinhua News, according to a partial list Facebook provided. The company will apply the label to about 200 pages at the outset.

Facebook will not label any US-based news organisations, as it determined that even US government-run outlets have editorial independence, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, said in an interview.

Facebook, which has acknowledged its failure to stop Russian use of its platforms to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election, has since stepped up its defenses and imposed greater transparency requirements for pages and ads on its platforms.

The company announced plans last year to create a state media label, but is introducing the tool amid a deep crisis over its hands-off treatment of misleading and racially charged posts by US President Donald Trump.

The new measure comes just months ahead of the November US presidential election.

Under the measure, Facebook will not use the label for media outlets affiliated with individual political figures or parties, which Gleicher said could push "boundaries that are very, very slippery."

"What we want to do here is start with the most critical case," he said.

Facebook is not the first company to take such action.

YouTube, owned by Alphabet's Google, in 2018 started identifying video channels that predominantly carry news items and are funded by governments. But critics charge YouTube has failed to label some state news outlets, allowing them to earn ad revenue from videos with misinformation and propaganda.

In a blog post, Facebook said its label will appear on pages globally, as well as on News Feed posts within the United States.

Facebook also said it will ban US-targeted ads from state-controlled entities "out of an abundance of caution" ahead of the November presidential election. Elsewhere, the ads will receive a label.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

